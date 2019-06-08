Round Rock Stony Point won the Lone Star Shootout 7-on-7 championship, hosted by Belton, with a 45-38 win over Cedar Park Vista Ridge on Saturday.
Shoemaker advanced the furthest in the winners’ bracket among local entrants, topping Belton No. 2 (32-9) and Academy (30-18) before falling to Austin Vandegrift (32-21) in the quarterfinals.
Belton lost its bracket opener 23-21 to Cedar Park, but defeated Hutto (67-21), Georgetown (21-14) and Vandegrift No. 2 (30-23) to reach the consolation final.
Lorena topped Belton 51-34 for the consolation championship.
Salado was eliminated with back-to-back losses against Elgin (26-18) and Vandegrift No. 2 (21-14).
After falling to Shoemaker to open the day, Belton No. 2 was eliminated by Temple, 30-7.
Stony Point and Vista Ridge were two of Friday’s three pool winners.
