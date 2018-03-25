Ellison’s Treston Hudnall and Keith Jackson II each finished sixth Saturday in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division I state meet in Abilene.
Hudnall competed in the 132-pound division and lifted a total of 1,105 pounds in the three disciplines (bench press, squat and dead lift). His 290-pound bench press was best in his division. He finished 140 pounds behind winner AJ Ono of The Woodlands.
Jackson competed in the super heavyweight (275-plus) division. He lifited 1,650 pounds. He was 130 behind winner Caleb Reed of Everman.
Belton’s Arturo Jaimes finished 12 in the 242 division.
In the Division 2 meet, Lampasas’ Sean Williams placed third in the 165 division. He lifted 1,450 pounds. Jasper’s Jerkerion Simmons led the field at 1,585.
The Badgers’ Michael Nguyen was fourth in the 198 division. He totaled 1,495 and finished behind a trio of competitors who lifted 1,550.
Preston Fox was eighth in the 114 division with a total of 840.
TRACK & FIELD
Texas State junior T'Mond Johnson opened the outdoor track and field season with a school-record toss in the shot put and a victory in the Roadrunner Invitational last weekend in San Antonio.
Johnson, a Killeen High product, initially broke the record on his third attempt, when his toss went 19.29 meters (63 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and he moved from second place into the lead.
He did even better in his final attempt, unleashing a throw of 19.59 meters (64-3 1/4).
That mark is the best in the Sun Belt Conference by nearly 10 feet and ranks third in the nation.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs will play their bi-district playoff match at 6 p.m. Thursday in China Spring against Irving MacArthur.
BASEBALL
Due to the threat of inclement weather, a pair of District 8-6A games have been moved from Tuesday to Monday.
Killeen will travel to Waco Midway for a 7 p.m. game. Shoemaker will host Harker Heights at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.