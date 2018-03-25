Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.