BELTON — Parts of the District 10-6A swim meet unfolded in typical fashion, while others yielded unseen results.
The Belton Lady Tigers won their seventh consecutive district championship by totaling 204½ points, topping Waco Midway (142½) and Ellison (48), while freshman Olivia Maddux set a school record in the 100-yard butterfly and helped the Lady Tigers’ 200 medley relay team etch its name into the record books Saturday at Roy and Jean Potts Belton swim center.
Competing in her first district meet, Maddux helped Belton win the relay while setting a program-record time of 1 minute, 52.68 seconds. Later, she broke another school record by touching in 58.56 seconds in the 100 fly, beating the old mark of 59.40 set in 2013.
“Breaking the record (in preliminaries), I really had to accept myself and believe that I could break it again in finals,” said Maddux, who also earned gold in the 100 backstroke. “Records are made to be broken, so I’m just excited that I have three more years to try to break it again.”
The Belton boys were edged by Midway, 131-124, and took second place in the team rankings, followed by Ellison with 83 points.
Temple finished fourth in the boys standings with 45 points and sixth in the girls competition with 18.
The top six finishers in each event qualified for the Region III meet Feb. 1-2, and Temple will send two individual swimmers and five relays to Mansfield ISD Natatorium. Isaac Gray placed fourth in the 50 free and Andreas Schmidt finished sixth in the 200 free to advance to regionals for Temple. The Wildcats advanced in the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free relays with finishes of fourth, second and third, respectively, and the Lady Wildcats advanced in the 200 and 400 free relays with a pair of fifth-place finishes.
The Belton girls locked up 23 regional spots in individual events and qualified all three relay teams. The Tigers secured 13 slots in individual events and the three relays.
The Lady Tigers dominated nearly every race in which they competed — medaling in 11 races, sweeping the podium in the 500 freestyle, 100 fly and 100 backstroke and finishing first in seven events. Thea Lancaster won gold in the 200 and 500 free, Jaynie Ferguson was first in the 200 individual medley, Kaitlin Kunz took home gold in the 100 free and Madden Baggerly was fastest in the 100 breaststroke.
The Belton girls also won gold in all three relays.
“This is one of the funnest things I’ve ever been a part of and being here, I definitely feel a weight on my shoulders to do well,” Maddux said. “This group has accomplished a lot over the years and we want to keep it going.”
The Belton boys also had a strong showing with seven medalists in individual races. The Tigers also placed second in the 200 medley relay, fifth in the 200 free relay and second in the 400 free relay. Mason Sanders won gold in the 200 IM, and Damon and Derek Tran finished first and second, respectively, in the 100 breast.
“Before my race, I was thinking that I was placed first so I probably should win,” said Sanders, who recorded the best time in the preliminaries. “I feel like I have a lot to prove still. There were a couple of seniors from last year who really motivated me, so their motivation is constantly something I rely on.”
In its first season under coach Randall Allen, Temple took a new approach and adopted a strategy that emphasized team success. Rather than focus on individual events, Allen shifted Temple’s focus to the relays.
“Relays were really strong and that’s been our focus this year. We’ve really focused on the team aspect of it and really put all our eggs in that basket,” Allen said. “We figured that was our best way to try to advance to finals, regionals and so on. That’s the goal. We all got on the same page with that and everyone wanted success, whether it was individual or as a team.”
As one of Temple’s individual qualifiers, Gray understands what it took to get to this point and what the next meet requires.
“It’s all about your head and what you’re feeling,” said Gray, who will make his third trip to regionals. “You have to wake up every morning and go to practice thinking about getting better. I just wanted to drop time and motivate my teammates to do the same.”
