The team tennis playoffs begin today for most area squads, even if the weather indicates otherwise.
After spending months preparing, many local players are supposed to take their first steps toward a state championship this afternoon, but Mother Nature appears determined to disrupt their postseason debuts.
With heavy rains forecasted throughout the day, odds are at least some — if not all — matches scheduled for today will be postponed.
Programs are already preparing, though.
District 27-4A runner-up Lampasas is set to play its bi-district contest against Wimberley today at 4 p.m. at Marble Falls High School, but both teams also have a backup plan in place. Should the rains continue, the match will be moved to Thursday at the same time and location.
Undoubtedly, other teams will be forced to follow suit.
Regardless of when the players take to the courts, however, they are all poised to face stiff competition.
Despite being ranked No. 13 in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association playoff poll, the Badgers and Lady Badgers enter the first round as underdogs against No. 10 Wimberley.
If Lampasas accomplishes the upset, it would play Taylor in the second round.
In Class 6A, Belton, Copperas Cove and Killeen each qualified for the playoffs after finishing second, third and fourth, respectively, in the District 12-6A standings behind champion Waco Midway.
The Kangaroos and Lady Kangaroos open with the toughest outing of the area trio, facing No. 17 Tyler Lee with the match scheduled for 3 p.m. today at Ennis. The winner advances to meet the Sachse-Plano winner.
Belton is also set to play today, traveling to Duncanville for a 1 p.m. start against Rockwall. Should the Tigers and Lady Tigers win, No. 2 Plano West will most likely be their second-round opponent.
Plano West, which recently won its 19th consecutive district title, has not missed the state tournament since 2009, winning the Class 6A championship in 2016.
The Wolves and Lady Wolves open against North Garland.
The only area teams unaffected by today’s weather are Copperas Cove and Gatesville.
The Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs began their postseason trek Monday afternoon, playing on Corsicana’s indoor courts, where it faced Longview. Results were not available.
The Lobos and Lady Lobos are ranked No. 10 in Region II — one spot behind Midway. The winner meets either District 10-6A champion Wylie or McKinney Boyd in the area round.
The Hornets, who are making their third consecutive playoff appearance, received a bye in the first round and will play No. 8 Center in the area round Thursday.
The match will be at Madisonville, beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to play either No. 25 Palestine or Robinson.
