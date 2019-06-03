Three area coaches will lead various teams in the 2019 FCA Victory Bowl all-star games this weekend.
Copperas Cove head volleyball coach Cari Lowery was selected as one of two coaches for the Red team.
“It’s exciting to put a group of the best players from around the area together and see what they can do together,” she said.
The Victory Bowl volleyball match that is slated for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at University High School in Waco will be Lowery’s first time leading an Victory Bowl team.
Among the area’s all-star volleyball players selected to play on the Red team are the Lady Dawgs’ Kamryn Ash and Aidan Chace.
“I’m looking forward to having one more chance to coach them before they start their collegiate careers,” Lowery said, “along with the other girls on the team, who I’m sure many, if not all of them, have committed to play college ball.”
Ash was among three named co-most valuable setter in District 12-6A. She signed to play for Schreiner University at a signing ceremony in February.
Chace committed to Angelo State at the same ceremony and was placed on the 12-6A first team after being named newcomer of the year in 2016 and most valuable player in 2017.
Killeen High’s Donald Trcka was selected as one of three coaches to lead the Blue team Friday in the Victory Bowl baseball game at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The game, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at UMHB’s Red Murff Field, will feature Salado’s Dalton Hawes, Belton’s Dylan Blomquist and Killeen’s Jackson Taylor together on the Blue team.
Blomquist was named the District 12-6A MVP. Taylor was selected to the All-District 12-6A Second Team at first base.
Also at 6:30 p.m Friday, just across the way at UMHB’s Dee Dillon Field, Harker Heights’ Sarah Cruddas will be one of three coaches leading the Red softball team.
The Victory Bowl softball game will be the last time Cruddas will coach Lady Knights infielder Sophie Young.
FCA VICTORY BOWL SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
- Baseball — 6:30 p.m. at UMHB’s Red Murff Field ($5 admission)
- Softball — 6:30 p.m. at UMHB’s Dee Dillon Field ($5 admission)
SATURDAY
- Volleyball — 12:30 p.m. at Waco University High School ($5 admission)
- Football — 6:30 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium ($10 admission, parking $5)
