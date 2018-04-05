League runner-up Belton was well-represented on the All-District 8-6A girls soccer team released this week.
The Lady Tigers earned three of the seven superlatives. Tiarra Hodges shared the Offensive MVP honor with San Angelo Central’s Alexis Quirino. Belton’s Erica Anderson was named Defensive MVP, and Gracie Green was tabbed Goalkeeper MVP.
Harker Heights’ Brooke Frierson was the Newcomer of the Year.
Rachel Mahan, Izzy Rhoads and Abby Lucksinger also made the First Team for Belton. Other area selections to the First Team were Copperas Cove’s Kailey Walker, Nicole Evans and Ariana Wilson; Ellison’s Emily Lopez and Hillary Henyo, Harker Heights’ Brianna Henry and Clarissa Galindo; Killeen’s Lauren Din and Shoemaker’s Diane Llarente.
Cove’s Chapman and Samarippa earn spot in tennis regional
Copperas Cove boys doubles team Noah Chapman and Noah Samarippa won their third-place match in the District 8-6A Tennis Tournament on Thursday at the Waco Regional Tennis Center.
The Bulldawg duo earned a spot in the regional tourney with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Waco Midway.
Chapman and Samarippa earned a playback match against Belton, but fell 6-1, 7-6 (4).
Gatesville's Brown wins hurdling gold at 17-4A meet
Gatesville's Katelyn Brown earned a gold medal in the girls 100-meter hurdles on Thursday, the final day of the District 17-4A meet at McKamie Stadium.
Brown's time was 15.653 seconds on her home track, just seven-hundredths of a second ahead of Hillsboro's Armonie Haywood. The top four finishers were all within two-tenths of a second.
In the boys meet, the Hornets' best performance came in the 300 hurdles, where Jalun Taylor and Tyler Godfrey finished second and fourth, respectively. Taylor's time was 42.429. Godfrey clocked a 42.904.
Those two also scored points in the 110 hurdles, with Godfrey placing third (15.844) and Taylor sixth (16.619).
ALL-DISTRICT 8-6A GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
- OVERALL MVP—Emmalie Albers, Waco Midway.
- CO-OFFENSIVE MVPs—Alexis Quirino, San Angelo Central; Tiarra Hodges, Belton.
- MIDFIELD MVP—Bre Caudle, Central.
- DEFENSIVE MVP—Erica Anderson, Belton.
- GOALKEEPER MVP—Gracie Green, Belton.
- NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR—Brooke Frierson, Harker Heights.
- COACH OF THE YEAR—Ben Henry, Central.
FIRST TEAM
- Belton—Rachel Mahan, Izzy Rhoads, Abby Lucksinger.
- Copperas Cove—Kailey Walker, Nicole Evans, Ariana Wilson.
- Ellison—Emily Lopez, Hillary Henyo.
- Harker Heights—Brianna Henry, Clarissa Galindo.
- Killeen—Lauren Din.
- Waco Midway—Melanie Castelan, Taylor Nielson, Samantha Brown, Kristy Castelan.
- San Angelo Central—Tegan Wilson, Averi Handy, CT Montez, Aliyah March, Addison Bonaventure.
- Shoemaker—Diane Llarente.
SECOND TEAM
- Belton—Madison Farwell, Georgia Helein, Abby Cargile.
- Copperas Cove—Melodie Balades, Kaijah Lamkin, Mariah Ruiz.
- Ellison—Damiana Comacho, Mercedes Prige.
- Harker Heights—Maddie Garisson, Grace Wallace.
- Killeen—Jaylen Davis.
- Waco Midway—Bailee Russel, Bailey Chiles, Vanessa Soriano, Julia Soriano.
- San Angelo Central—Megan White, Kelsey Wallace, Mikaylee Pope, Adamarie Moreno, Kelsey Bunch.
- Shoemaker—Kim Liker.
HONORABLE MENTION (local schools)
- Belton—Katie Hancock, Yuliana Cruz, Taylor Gurnett.
- Copperas Cove—Haven Stevenson, Adora Lumpkin, Audrey Spicers.
- Ellison—Hayley Kelley, Jaycie Amezcua, Keegan Stewart.
- Harker Heights—Allison Marks, Carter Reaves, Rachel Wolf.
- Killeen—Alyssa Cabading, Leanna Johnson, Malaetele Ilaoa.
- Shoemaker—Elilai Davis, Alaina Bradford, Ariana LaBoy.
