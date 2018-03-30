Justin Velesky was 3 for 3 and drove in three runs to lead the Copperas Cove baseball team to a 9-4 win over Ellison on Thursday in Copperas Cove.
Tyler Ingram doubled and drove in two runs for the Bulldawgs (17-3-2, 3-3 8-6A) who moved into a fourth-place tie with the Eagles.
Jaylen Smith earned the win on the mound. Josh Ropple recorded a save.
SALADO 10, LLANO 0 (5): Drew Dobbins tossed a five-inning shutout, striking out seven in the Eagles' victory.
Salado led from the early going after Ryan Oakes homered in the bottom of the first to put the Eagles (5-0 19-4A) up 1-0.
Mac Miller added a solo homer and three-run double to help Salado pull away.
The Eagles were able to get their baseball and softball fields in playable condition around mid-day by "blow drying" them with a low-flying helicopter rented by a parent.
BOYS SOCCER
IRVING MACARTHUR 2, BELTON 1: Emad Mohamed scored twice on free kicks, including the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute, to send the Cardinals to a victory in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs in China Spring.
Mohamed's winning goal caromed off a Belton player and into the net for a 2-1 lead. It capped a flurry of scoring that started in the 53rd minute when Mohamed sent a free kick into the right corner of the goal from 20 yards out.
Belton's Cade Wendeberg tied it at 1-1 in the 55th minute.
The Tigers (14-2-7) were eliminated in the first round for the third straight season
GIRLS SOCCER
BELTON 3, DUNCANVILLE 1: Tiarra Hodges scored twice, her 37th and 38th goals of the season, and the Lady Tigers cruised into the second round of the 6A playoffs in Waco.
Hodges opened the scoring in the 30th minute. Hodges scored again in the 52nd minute.
Abby Cargile made it 3-0 when she knocked in a rebound of a Hodges miss in the 64th minute.
Duncanville avoided a shutout with a score in the final minute.
TENNIS
Copperas Cove boys doubles team Noah Chapman and Noah Samarripa finished in third place at the Ellison Invitational.
Gavin Glick and Jalen Nix were fourth.
Angie Gorman and Telsa Mackwelung also finished in third place for Cove in girls doubles.
Singles player Ari Diaz and the mixed doubles team of Paige Purdum and Dymtri Zhuk were quarterfinalists.
The District 8-6A tournament is Wednesday and Thursday at Waco Regional Tennis Center.
THURSDAY'S PLAYOFF SOCCER SCORES
Boys 6A bi-district
- Irving MacArthur 2, Belton 1
Boys 4A bi-district
- Liberty 2, Gatesville 1
- Salado 3, Lampasas 1
Girls 6A bi-district
- Belton 3, Duncanville 1
- Irving MacArthur 3, Copperas Cove 0
Girls 4A bi-district
- Hardin-Jefferson 4, Gatesville 0
THURSDAY'S BASEBALL SCORES
- Belton 7, San Angelo Central 6, 12 inn.
- Copperas Cove 9, Ellison 4
- Harker Heights def. Shoemaker
- Waco Midway 11, Killeen 0, 6 inn.
District 17-4A
- Waco La Vega 1, Gatesville 0
District 19-4A
- Salado 10, Llano 0, 5 inn.
- Taylor 4, Lampasas 3
THURSDAY'S SOFTBALL SCORES
District 8-6A
- Copperas Cove 4, San Angelo Central 3
- Shoemaker 11, Ellison 5
- Waco Midway 12, Harker Heights 5, 5 inn.
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 12, Waco La Vega 2
District 19-4A
- Salado 8, Llano 2
- Lampasas at Taylor, ppd.
