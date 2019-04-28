HEWITT — The Killeen Independent School District was well represented at the Region II-6A track and field meet Friday and Saturday.
All four high schools had athletes competing throughout the two-day event at Panthers Stadium at Midway High School.
Copperas Cove, Belton and Temple also had athletes participating, but among the seven area schools only four athletes qualified to advance to the state meet.
The Eagles had athletes compete in seven different events which resulted in two state qualifiers.
Ellison junior Stacy Brown took first in the triple jump. Brown solidified his win on his last jump with a personal best of 49 feet, 3¼ inches.
Ikel Hernandez competed in both the boys 1,600-meter run and the 800 for the Eagles.
Hernandez finished 15th in the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 32.44 seconds, but will make the trip to Austin to represent Ellison in the 800 after taking second place with a time of 1:59.53.
Amir Paris competed in three events for the Eagles, including the boys 100 and 200. He also ran the anchor leg in the 4x100 elay.
Paris took fifth the 100 and 200.
Romesh Hyman, Breezion Spiller, Rian McKinley and Paris took fourth place with a 41.50 in the 4x100.
Timothy Doyle cleared 14 feet in the pole vault for the Eagles and placed 15th.
Ellison’s 4x400 boys relay was disqualified but the Eagles still finished fourth in the team rankings with 30 points.
Killeen will also be sending a No. 1 and No. 2 athlete to the state track meet in early May.
It was a messy boys 110 hurdles final Saturday afternoon as hurdles that were knocked over landed in adjacent lanes which resulted in a re-run for Mesquite’s Desmond Hall.
Despite all the issues and obstacles, Killeen’s Colin Price won with a 13.90 and is headed to the state meet next month. Temple’s Gunnar Coley (14.74) placed sixth.
Price won the long jump on Friday.
Although Vodrick Carter did not hit his goal in the triple jump, he will have a chance to set a personal record when he goes to the state meet after taking second in the event with a jump of 47 feet, 2¼ inches.
Roos’ senior Luke Noon competed in the pole vault and finished 11th, clearing 12 feet, 6 inches on his top attempt.
The Killeen boys team concluded the weekend in sixth place with 28 points.
The Belton Lady Tigers competed in three events Saturday: pole vault, discus and the 1,600.
Ayanna Jones finished eighth in the girls pole vault (37-0¼) . In discus, Belton’s Kaylee Hausam finished 12th (109-10).
Jordan Jones wrapped up the afternoon for the Lady Tigers with a 15th-place finish in the 1,600 (5:53.04).
Kellen Avritt took fourth in the pole vault for Copperas Cove. He cleared 14 feet, 9 inches on his best run of the afternoon.
Mahal Thorpe ran a 14.91 and finished sixth in the girls 100 hurdles.
Harker Heights’ Asia Hodge (24.92) finished fifth in the girls 200. Robinson Hezekiah (44-10) was 10th in the boys triple jump for the Knights.
Shoemaker started the morning with Carlon Rivera throwing the discus. Rivera’s top effort was marked at 124 feet, 9 inches.
Jaela Hingle ran the girls 800 and finished with a time of 2:20.11 to take sixth place.
In the 1,600, Shoemaker’s Jeremias Serrano Velez ran a 4:29.42 and placed 13th.
The state track and field meet is scheduled for May 10-11 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.
