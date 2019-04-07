COPPERAS COVE — The Shoemaker boys and Belton girls ran away from the competition in the track events on the final day of the District 12-6A meet at Bulldawg Stadium, winning the team championships on Friday evening.
The Grey Wolves finished with 118 points to win the boys title by nine points over Ellison. Only nine points separated third-place Harker Heights (79) from seventh-place Belton (70).
Belton won the girls championship with 147 points, 58 ahead of runner-up Harker Heights. Shoemaker (82) was third, and Ellison (65) was fourth.
The top four finishers in each individual event qualified to compete at the area meet hosted by Waco Midway on April 19.
With a winning time of 41.65 seconds, Ellison’s Breezion Spiller, Damashja Harris, Rian McKinley, and Amir Paris edged Shoemaker and Harker Heights in the boys 4x100 meter relay. The Killeen Kangaroos quartet placed fourth, completing a KISD sweep in the event.
Paris followed up his winning anchor performance in the 4x100 relay with a win in the 100, posting a time of 10.71 seconds. Paris edged Harker Heights’ Jalen Washington by six-hundredths of a second while Shoemaker’s Monaray Baldwin finished fourth. Paris’ dominance in the sprint events didn’t stop there, as he also finished first in the 200 with a season-best time of 21.54 seconds.
Harker Heights’ Tamara Mason placed second in the girls 800, followed closely by Shoemaker’s Jaela Hingle and Ellison’s Alejandra Collier coming in fourth. Killeen’s Ikel Hernandez took home the silver for the boys with Belton’s Jacob Jimenez placing fourth.
Ellison’s Alana Howard dominated the girls 100 hurdles, with Copperas Cove’s Mahal Thorpe also qualifying for area with a third place finish.
Killeen’s Colin Price took home the gold in the boys 110 hurdles, and Shoemaker’s Devan Groves finished fourth.
Harker Heights sophomore Asia Hodge (12.21) and Keondra Davis finished first and fourth in the girls 100, with Shoemaker’s Grace Parker coming in second. Belton freshman Ayanna Jones was third.
Hodge clocked a personal-best 11.95 in the prelims. She won the 200 with a personal-best 24.71. Jones was second, and Cove’s Nadia Robinson took fourth.
Michael Adams won the 400 for Ellison in 49.44. Heights’ Caleb Brandon (49.59) was second. Belton’s Cade Wenburg placed fourth.
The Lady Knights team of Tamyra Winecoff-Lewis, Mya Wiggins, Keondra Davis and Allison Sistrunk topped Shoemaker and Cove in the 4x200 relay.
In the final event, the boys and girls 4x400 relays, Ellison’s girls took home the gold with Belton coming in second. Shoemaker’s boys placed first, followed by Ellison and Harker Heights.
DISTRICT 12-6A MEET
April 2, 3 and 5; at Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove
NOTE: Top four advance to area meet.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1, Shoemaker, 118. 2, Ellison, 109. 3, Harker Heights, 79. 4, Temple, 75. 5, Killeen, 72. 6, Waco Midway, 71. 7, Belton, 70. 8, Copperas Cove, 14. 9, Waco, 12.
100 meters: 1, Amir Paris, Ellison, 10.71 seconds; 2, Jalen Washington, Harker Heights, 10.77. 3, Anthony Jackson, Temple, 10.91. 4, Monaray Baldwin, Shoemaker, 10.94. 5, Breezion Spiller, Ellison, 10.97. 6, Jace Lynch, Midway, 10.98.
200: 1, Amir Paris, Ellison, 21.54. 2, D'Ante Thomas, Midway, 22.08. 3, Treyvione Bohana, Killeen, 22.33. 4, Devontae Miles, Temple, 22.45. 5, Shontez Simmons, Copperas Cove, 22.48. 6, Desean Hodge, Harker Heights, 22.52. 7, Khalid Mendez, Ellison, 22.76. 8, Kamari Terrell, Shoemaker, 22.85.
400: 1, Michael Adams, Ellison, 49.44. 2, Caleb Brandon, Harker Heights, 49.59. 3, Camdyn Parsee, Waco, 50.41. 4, Cade Wenburg, Belton, 51.17. 5, Jalen Guillory, Shoemaker, 51.18. 6, Dontavious Burrows, Shoemaker, 51.26. 7, Jayren Key, Copperas Cove, 52.36. 8, Kedrick Freeman, Temple, 53.06.
800: 1, Jesse Chuey Hernandez, Temple, 1:56.55. 2, Ikel Hernandez, 1:58.22. 3, Hunter Martinez, Midway, 2:02.00. 4, Jacob Jimenez, Belton, 2:02.04. 5, Jeremiah Tomlin, Ellison, 2:02.63. 6, Justin Winters, Shoemaker, 2:03.35. 7, D'Mitri Frasier, Harker Heights, 2:03.43. 8, Gian Mikel Pulido, Killeen, 2:05.70.
1,600: 1, Jeremias Serrano Velez, Shoemaker, 4:28.50. 2, Ikel Hernandez, Ellison, 4:31.98. 3, Jesse Chuey Hernandez, Temple, 4:40.61. 4, Eli Cable, Belton, 4:40.73. 5, Brysin Minosky, Belton, 4:40.79. 6, Luke Lawhorn, Harker Heights, 4:45.96. 7, Zachary Dennison, Belton 4:46.93. 8, Nathan Groves, Midway, 4:49.14.
3,200: 1, Jeremias Serrano, Shoemaker, 9:50.68. 2, Brysin Minosky, Belton, 10:30.02. 3, Eli Cable, Belton, 10:32.59. 4, Luke Lawhorn, Harker Heights, 10:42.54. 5, Zachary Dennison, Belton, 10:42.74. 6, Mackie Ferretter, Midway, 10:48.52. 7, Jordan Bean, Ellison, 10:52.17. 8, Nathan Groves, Midway, 10:57.26.
110 hurdles: 1, Colin Price, Killeen, 14.22. 2, Lance Jones, Midway, 14.47. 3, Gunnar Coley, Temple, 14.54. 4, Devan Groves, Shoemaker, 14.66. 5, Jacob Houston, Ellison, 15.07. 6, Cody Camacho, Shoemaker, 15.14. 7, Paul Micus, Midway, 15.34. 8, Gerard Bryant, Harker Heights, 15.42.
300 hurdles: 1, Lance Jones, Midway, 38.38. 2, Trey Berry, Belton, 38.82. 3, Devan Graves, Shoemaker, 38.98. 4, Paul Micus, Midway, 39.26. 5, Gunnar Coley, Temple, 39.49. 6, Gerard Bryant, Harker Heights, 39.78. 7, Tyler Cook, Belton, 40.40.
4x100 relay: 1, Ellison (Breezion Spiller, Damashja Harris, Rian McKinly, Amir Paris), 41.65. 2, Shoemaker (Deandre Exford, Trey Dixon, DaShawn McCubbins, Monaray Baldwin), 41.81. 3, Harker Heights (Dabrian White, Davuan Bellmon-Smith, Keon Darling, Jalen Washington), 41.97. 4, Killeen (Badr Belhiti, Treyvione Bohana, Jayden Hill, Michael Joseph), 42.40. 5, Belton (Denver Holman, Marques Aguilar, Anthony Brown, Trey Berry), 42.77. 6, Temple (Taliq Armstrong, Luke Allen, Anthony Jackson, Samari Howard), 42.99. 7, Waco (John Taylor, Camdyn Parsee, Wilson Katevione, McCoy Nykebian), 43.11.
4x200 relay: 1, Shoemaker (Monaray Baldwin, Tyrek Davis, DaShawn McCubbins, Kamari Terrell), 1:26.88. 2, Midway (Chase Palmer, Elijah Garvin, D'Ante Thomas, Jace Lynch), 1:27.14. 3, Harker Heights (Dabrian White, Davuan Bellmon-Smith, Desean Hodge, Keon Darling), 1:27.75. 4, Killeen (Treyvione Bohana, Jayden Hill, Colin Price, Michael Joseph), 1:27.84. 5, Belton (Denver Holman, Marques Aguilar, Anthony Brown, Octavius Davis), 1:29.51. 6, Waco (Wilson Katevione, John Taylor, Matthew Mason, McCoy Nykebian), 1:31.50.
4x400: 1, Shoemaker (Tyrek Davis, Dontavious Burrows, Jalen Guillory, Kamari Terrell), 3:19.32. 2, Ellison (Michael Adams, Stacy Brown, Romesh Hyman, Damashja Harris), 3:19.76. 3, Harker Heights (Ryan Chamberlain, D'Mitri Frasier, Desean Hodge, Caleb Brandon), 3:19.96. 4, Midway (Paul Micus, D'Ante Thomas, Elijah Garvin, Jace Lynch), 3:20.73. 5, Temple (Gunnar Coley, Demarco Williams, Jesse Chuey Hernandez, Quentin Johnston), 3:25.46. 6, Copperas Cove (Jerome Gaillard, Amari Snead, Jayren Key, Yvel Louis), 3:27.26. 7, Belton (Cade Wenburg, Octavius Davis, Trey Berry, Anthony Brown), 3:27.36. 8, Waco (Kenneth Bell, Grant Hicks, Jairhen White, Camdyn Parsee), 3:35.10.
Shot put: 1, Nehemiah Brown, Shoemaker, 51-0. 2, Russell Hogue, Temple, 48-5 1/2. 3, AJ Payton, Belton, 47-5. 4, Chris Kelly, Killeen, 47-1 1/2. 5, Elijah Taylor, Killeen, 46-9. 6, Marquez Chatman, Shoemaker, 46-9. 7, Jaylan Brown, Copperas Cove, 45-4. 8, Caleb Koen, Midway, 44-10 1/2.
Discus: 1, AJ Payton, Belton, 157-0. 2, D'ashton Merida, Temple, 146-2. 3, Dakota Anderson-Kappa, Killeen, 138-5 1/2. 4, Carlon Rivera, Shoemaker, 138-5 1/2. 5, Charlie Henry, Waco, 137-0. 6, A'Joine Jones-Merrick, Killeen, 131-9. 7, Keon Darling, Harker Heights, 124-4. 8, Dayton McCoy, Belton, 123-9 1/2.
High jump: 1, Quentin Johnston, Temple, 6-6. 2, Xavier Harris, Midway, 6-4. 3, Kielan Smith, Harker Heights, 6-4. 4, Elijah Hicks, Ellison, 6-2. 5, Camdyn Parsee, Waco, 6-2. 6, Isaiah Grant, Ellison, 6-0. 7, Damarion Lyons, Waco, 6-0.
Pole vault: 1, Kellen Avritt, Copperas Cove, 15-0. 2, Timothy Doyle, Ellison, 14-0. 3, Brady Shadrick, Belton, 14-0. 4, Luke Noon, Killeen, 13-6. 5, Trent Whitworth, Belton, 13-0. 6, James Cole, Midway, 12-0. 7, Javeon Meadows, Copperas Cove, 12-0. 8, Samuel Cox, Midway, 12-0.
Long jump: 1, Colin Price, Killeen, 23-7. 2, Trey Dixon, Shoemaker, 23-1 1/4. 3, Gerard Bryant, Harker Heights, 22-5 3/4. 4, Quentin Johnston, Temple, 22-4 1/2. 5, Treyvione Bohana, Killeen, 22-3 1/4. 6, Roman Jackson, Temple, 22-2 1/4. 7, Matthias Nero, Harker Heights, 22-2 1/4. 8, Tommy Connell, Copperas Cove, 22-0 1/2.
Triple jump: 1, Vodrick Carter, Killeen, 47-1 1/2. 2, Stacy Brown, Ellison, 45-11. 3, Hezekiah Robinson, Harker Heights, 45-3 1/4. 4, Roman Jackson, Temple, 44-8 1/2. 5, Gerard Bryant, Harker Heights, 44-5 1/2/ 6, Michael House, Killeen, 43-1 1/2. 7, Devin Owens, Shoemaker, 43-0. 8, Jerome Gaillard, Copperas Cove, 42-5 1/2.
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1, Belton, 147. 2, Harker Heights, 89. 3, Shoemaker, 82. 4, Ellison, 65. 5, Copperas Cove, 64. 6, Waco, 61. 7, Temple, 54. 8, Waco Midway, 37. 9, Killeen, 21.
100 meters: 1, Asia Hodge, Harker Heights, 12.21. 2, Grace Parker, Shoemaker, 12.42. 3, Ayanna Jones, Belton, 12.46. 4, Keondra Davis, Harker Heights, 12.57. 5, Megan Henderson, Killeen, 12.69. 6, Kalia Wilborne, Killeen, 12.73. 7, Kajara Rodgers, Shoemaker, 12.87. 8, Montierra Warren, Waco, 12.92.
200: Asia Hodge, Harker Heights, 24.71. 2, Ayanna Jones, Belton, 25.19. 3, Allison Sistrunk, Harker Heights, 25.37. 4, Nadia Robinson, Copperas Cove, 26.11. 5, LaTia Wooten, Shoemaker, 26.33. 6, Malaya Thorpe, Copperas Cove, 26.35. 7, Alaya Dotson, Ellison, 26.66. 8, Mya Wiggins, Harker Heights, 26.93.
400: 1, Rhea Miles, Temple, 58.54. 2, Anayah Copeland, Copperas Cove, 59.63. 3, Dariona Levy, Ellison, 1:01.09. 4, Grace Pohl, Belton, 1:01.37. 5, Veronica Myles, Shoemaker, 1:01.68. 6, Saniya Keeton, Harker Heights, 1:01.94.
800: 1, Anna Garner, Waco, 2:24.58. 2, Tamara Mason, Harker Heights, 2:25.12. 3, Jaela Hingle, Shoemaker, 2:27.80. 4, Alejandra Collier, Ellison, 2:28.13. 5, Jalyn Ayala, Copperas Cove, 2:29.26. 6, Teryn Senn, Belton, 2:30.30. 7, Emma Bell, Midway, 2:33.69. 8, Kendall Dollar, Belton, 2:33.75.
1,600: 1, Anna Garner, Waco, 5:27.20. 2, Jordan Jones, Belton, 5:35.41. 3, Natasha De La Rosa, Belton, 5:43.69. 4, Emma Bell, Midway, 5:43.76. 5, Madisen Honea, Copperas Cove, 5:43.82. 6, Erika Neal, Midway, 5:44.90. 7, Nadia Meyer, Belton, 5:59.07. 8, Alejandra Collier, Ellison, 6:01.04.
3,200: 1, Anna Garner, Waco, 12:10.00. 2, Natasha De La Rosa, Belton, 12:39.10. 3, Jordan Joens, Belton, 12:44.16. 4, Emma Bell, Midway, 13:30.72. 5, Madisen Honea, Copperas Cove, 13:40.76. 6, Lesa Doskocil, Belton, 14:13.84. 7, Isabella Riggs, Waco, 14:39.85. 8, Ciara Hughes, Ellison, 16:13.85.
100 hurdles: 1, Alana Howard, Ellison, 14.91. 2, Khloe Turnbull, Waco, 15.21. 3, Mahal Thorpe, Copperas Cove, 15.39. 4, Ali Mack, Temple, 15.40. 5, Vivica Henry, Shoemaker, 15.67. 6, Jadah O'Quain, Harker Heights, 15.94. 7, Bethany Kelly, Harker Heights, 15.99. 8, Tori Harris, Midway, 16.13.
300 hurdles: 1, Khloe Turnbull, Waco, 45.42. 2, Vivica Henry, Shoemaker, 46.10. 3, Riley Cowan, Midway, 46.55. 4, Ali Mack, Temple, 46.65. 5, Mahal Thorpe, Copperas Cove, 46.96. 7, Alana Howard, Ellison, 48.02. 8, Kelyia Estell, Ellison, 48.26.
4x100 relay: 1, Harker Heights (Allison Sistrunk, Keondra Davis, Empress Roberts, Asia Hodge), 47.19. 2, Shoemaker (Grace Parker, LaTia Wooten, Tayana Davis, Kajara Rodgers), 48.04. 3, Killeen (Devine Shegog, Megan Henderson, Kiera Freeman, Kalia Wilborne), 48.53. 4, Temple (Jal'en Hayward, Rhea Miles, Nyteria Colbert, Te'Ajia Taylor), 49.14. 5, Copperas Cove (Ashli Hawkins, Ja'aliyah Segrest, Malaya Thorpe, Mahal Thorpe), 49.22. 6, Ellison (Jahlia Davis, Alexis Bass, Journyia Dixon, Alaya Dotson), 49.24. 7, Waco, (Markasja Ervin, Rania Carpenter, Khloe Turnbull, Montierra Warren), 49.33. 8, Midway (Nye Porter, J'Lynn Gus, Aziyah Oliver, Kayla Hill), 51.05.
4x200 relay: 1, Harker Heights (Tamyra Winecoff-Lewis, Mya Wiggins, Keondra Davis, Allison Sistrunk), 1:42.67. 2, Shoemaker (Grace Parker, Veronica Myles, Alana Beard, LaTia Wooten), 1:42.93. 3, Copperas Cove (Olivea Nageeullah, Mikayla Devins, Malaya Thorpe, Nadia Robinson), 1:43.58. 4, Temple (Te'Ajia Taylor, D'Ondrea Holley, Michaela Grayson, Jal'en Hayward), 1:46.04. 5, Killeen (Devine Shegog, Megan Henderson, Kiera Freeman, Kalia Wilborne), 1:46.44. 6, Ellison (Mikayla Morgan, Amiyah Willis, Journyia Dixon, Alaya Dotson), 1:47.13. 7, Waco (Markasja Ervin, Rania Carpenter, Mar'Kacha Isaac, Montierra Warren), 1:47.43. 8, Midway (Mariah Phelps, J'Lynn Gus, Danyelle Thomas, Nye Porter), 1:48.36.
4x400 relay: 1, Ellison (Amiyah Willis, Dariona Levy, Wanjiru Randolph, Kelyia Estell), 4:03.78. 2, Belton (Grace Pohl, Ayanna Jones, Angel Urutia, Sela Anderson), 4:06.36. 3, Temple (Te'Ajia Taylor, Kenzie Wilson, Lyric Biggiers, Rhea Miles), 4:07.69. 4, Midway (Riley Cowan, Mariah Phelps, Juliana Wiehrdt, Keziah Bachert), 4:09.55. 5, Copperas Cove (Jalayn Ayala, Danielle Diaz, Kyra Gaston, Mikayla Devins), 4:09.55. 6, Shoemaker (Jaela Hingle, Veronica Myles, Jayla Hamilton, Vivica Henry), 4:13.42. 7, Harker Heights (Destiny Boston, Aimee Folger, Saniya Keeton, Tamara Mason), 4:16.20. 8, Waco (Angela Martin, Faith Fuentes, Sky McLaughlin-Simmons, Amerie Thomas), 4:44.12.
Shot put: 1, Cherith Hicks, Shoemaker, 43-11. 2, Campbell Burnett, Belton, 38-1 1/2. 3, Lagi Ah Sang, Ellison, 37-3 1/2. 4, Kaylee Hausam, Belton, 36-11. 5, Novotny Smith, 35-10 1/2. 6, Kamryn Davis, Midway, 35-4. 7, Zakevia Brown, 35-0 1/2. 8, Alisha Donnatien, Copperas Cove, 33-10.
Discus: 1, Kaylee Hausam, Belton, 131-9 1/2. 2, Cherith Hicks, Shoemaker, 107-6 1/2. 3, Rebecca Jones, Midway, 107-2 1/2. 4, Alexis Wade, Belton, 103-4. 5, Aliyah Gonzales, Killeen, 100-6 1/2. 6, Teresa Rodriguez, Waco, 99-7. 7, Kayla Garmon, Shoemaker, 95-6 1/2. 8, Alisha Donnatien, Copperas Cove, 95-1 1/2.
High jump: 1, Morgan Weber, Belton, 5-0. 2, Jasmine Davis, Copperas Cove, 5-0. 3, Abbey Karcher, Belton, 5-0. 4, D'Ondrea Holley, Temple, 4-10. 5, Chandler Garrett, Belton, 4-10. 6, Bethany Kelly, Harker Heights, 4-10. 7, Nyteria Colbert, Temple, 4-8.
Pole vault: 1, Regan Davies, Ellison, 10-3. 2, Aimee Folger, Harker Heights, 9-6. 3, Taylor Mason, Midway, 9-6. 4, K'ailey Espiritu, Belton, 9-6. 5, Addison King, Temple, 9-0. 6, Olivea Nageeullah, Copperas Cove, 8-6. 7, Caitlynn Vineyard, Ellison, 8-6. 8, Morgan Holman, Belton, 8-0.
Long jump: 1, Ayanna Jones, Belton, 18-0. 2, Ja'aliyah Segrest, Copperas COve, 17-10 3/4. 3, Nylah Modeste, Belton, 17-7 1/2. 4, Brindley Bradford, Belton, 17-5. 5, Ali Mack, Temple, 16-10 1/2. 6, Alana Howard, Ellison, 16-8 1/2. 7 (tie), Montierra Warren, Waco; Kiana Walton, Harker Heights, 16-6 3/4.
Triple jump: 1, Montierra Warren, Waco, 38-3 1/4. 2, Ayanna Jones, Belton, 36-1 1/2. 3, Brindley Bradford, Belton, 35-9. 4, Alana Howard, Ellison, 35-6 1/2. 5, Khloe Turnbull, Waco, 35-1 3/4. 6, Aziyah Oliver, Midway, 34-5 3/4. 7, D'Ondrea Holley, Temple, 34-4. 8, Michaela Grayson, Temple, 34-0 1/4.
