The first round of District 12-6A baseball concludes tonight, and Ellison has an opportunity to grab a share of second place.
The Eagles are positioned third in the standings and bring a 5-2 district record into their home game against undefeated Belton. An upset of the No. 16 Tigers (7-0) coupled with a Waco Midway loss at home to Temple would place Ellison and the No. 22 Panthers (6-1) in a tie for second place.
The Wildcats are in a tie with Copperas Cove for the district’s fourth seed with identical 4-3 records.
With help from Midway, the Bulldawgs can create some separation in the standings by beating last-place Shoemaker (0-7) at home.
Killeen and Harker Heights round out the evening’s schedule with both teams looking to climb into playoff contention. The Knights (3-4) and Kangaroos (2-5) are situated in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
All four games will start at 7 p.m.
Waco is on a bye.
Elsewhere around the area, Florence travels to play Lago Vista, Salado hosts Class 4A No. 12 Liberty Hill, China Spring travels to Gatesville and Taylor plays at Lampasas. All game are set to begin at 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Shoemaker (5-3) travels to Temple (6-3) tonight for a clash of top-4 teams in the district. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Lady Grey Wolves, who are half a game behind the Tem-Cats for third place, are coming off a bye after losing two of their previous three district games.
District unbeaten Belton (9-0) hosts Harker Heights (4-5) at 7 p.m. The Lady Knights are tied with Copperas Cove for fifth place in the standings on the heels of a pair of run-rule defeats Friday.
The Lady Bulldawgs travel to play seventh-place Killeen (1-8), while Ellison (0-9) looks to capture its first district victory at home against second-place Midway (8-1). Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Sitting one game behind Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, Waco is on a bye.
In District 27-4A, Salado and Lampasas play at home at 7 p.m.. The Lady Badgers host Burnet, and Taylor travels to play the Lady Eagles.
Additionally, Florence plays at Lago Vista at 6 p.m., and China Spring plays at Gatesville at 7 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
The two-day District 12-6A tournament begins today at 9 a.m. at Stonetree Golf Club.
The top two teams and top two individuals advance to the Region II-6A tournament. The two-day meet starts April 24 at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course with the state meet scheduled for May 13-14.
The district meet concludes Wednesday.
