Belton's Dylan Blomquist tossed a three-hit shutout and went 3 for 5 at the plate to lead the Tigers to a 7-0 win at Killeen on Tuesday.
The Tigers improved to 3-0 in District 12-6A.
Blomquist struck out 12 on the mound. At the plate he doubled and drove in a run.
Preston Rozner (2 RBIs), Jonathan Montgomery (RBI) and Zach Alexander each had two hits for the Tigers, who play in the Richardson Lake Highlands tournament beginning Thursday.
Brandon Fox had two of Killeen's hits, including a double. The Roos fell to 0-3 in 12-6A.
BOYS SOCCER
WACO MIDWAY 7, HARKER HEIGHTS 1: At Midway, Miguel Primero scored his team-leading 11th goal for the Knights who lost their second straight as well as their grip on third place in District 12-6A.
Waco won 5-0 against Shoemaker on Tuesday to catch Heights in the points standings. Both teams have 26 points, and need just three more — the equivalent of a regulation victory — to clinch the final two playoff spots. Waco (8-4-1), though, will have the luxury of an extra game over the
Knights (7-3-4), who have yet to take their final 12-6A bye.
Waco closes the season with matches at Temple and Killeen sandwiched around a home date against Belton.
The Knights host Copperas Cove on Friday, take their bye March 19 and close the season at Shoeemaker on March 22.
GIRLS SOCCER
BELTON 7, KILLEEN 0: At Belton, Abby Cargile scored twice in the first half, Abby Davis scored twice in the second and the Lady Tigers remained perfect through 13 12-6A matches.
Maddie Harris, Izzy Rhoads and Taylor Gurnett also scored for the Lady Tigers, who remained three points ahead of 12-1 Midway.
Rachel Ramm and Rachel Mahan recorded assists.
COPPERAS COVE 1, SALADO 0: At Bulldawg Stadium, Haven Stevenson scored the lone goal as the Lady Dawgs won a matchup of teams on a bye from their respective districts.
Adora Lumpkin assisted on the goal.
Cove returns to 12-6A play and Bulldawg Stadium on Friday for a match against Harker Heights. Salado hosts Liberty Hill in a key 27-4A match.
Ex-Ellison wrestler West wins conference title for Schreiner
Former Ellison standout wrestler TiRyek West was one of six champions for first-year program Schreiner University in the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Southwestern Conference Championships on Saturday at Richland College in Dallas.
West won the 197-pound division and earned a spot in the NCWA National Championships on March 14-16 in Allen.
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 11, Killeen 0
- Ellison 4, Temple 4 (Ellison wins 5-3 on penalties)
- Waco 5, Shoemaker 0
- Waco Midway 7, Harker Heights 1
District 17-4A
- Waco La Vega 3, Gatesville 1
District 27-4A
- Florence 3, Burnet 0
- Lampasas 2, Jarrell 0
GIRLS SOCCER
- Copperas Cove 1, Salado 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 7, Killeen 0
- Temple 3, Ellison 0
- Waco 8, Shoemaker 2
- Waco Midway 3, Harker Heights 0
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 1, Waco La Vega 0
District 27-4A
- Burnet 6, Florence 1
- Jarrell 3, Lampasas 2
SOFTBALL
- Taylor 20, Gatesville 8
District 12-6A
- Belton 21, Temple 0, 4 innings
- Ellison at Harker Heights, ppd.
- Waco at Copperas Cove, ppd.
BASEBALL
- Lorena 4, Salado 3
District 12-6A
- Belton 7, Killeen 0
- Copperas Cove at Harker Heights, ppd.
- Temple 8, Waco 1
- Waco Midway 13, Shoemaker 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.