Copperas Cove golfer Elle Fox finished in a tie for second place after the final round of the Girls 12-18 Division Legends Junior Tour Alamo Shootout on Tuesday in San Antonio.
Fox was the first-round leader by three shots after opening with a 75, but struggled to an 83 in the final round. She finished three shots behind winner Sora Kim of Houston in the 21-player field.
The tournament’s first round was scheduled for Monday and all players were on the golf course, but severe weather and torrential downpours forced the tournament committee to suspend play until Tuesday. Most competitors had at least nine holes still to play in their first round when play was suspended.
The tourney was held on the North Course at The Club at Sonterra.
Belton’s Trent Tepera finished third in the Boys 15-18 Division. He carded rounds of 75 and 70 to finish four shots behind winner Hayes Hamilton of Kingwood.
Salado’s James Perry finished in a six-way tie for 10th in the 49-player field.
Ellison volleyball camp begins July 23
The Ellison Lady Eagles 2018 Volleyball Camp is set for July 23-25 at Ellison High School.
The cost is $40.
The camp is open to incoming fourth- through ninth-graders and will be divided into two sections. The fourth- through seventh-grade camp will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. Sessions for eighth- and ninth-graders will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Campers will receive a T-shirt if they are registered and pay by Sunday. Registration and payment needs to be completed online. The camp link can be found on the Ellison Lady Eagle Volleyball Facebook page and at Ellisonathletics.com.
For more information, send email to sarah.stolley@killeenisd.org.
