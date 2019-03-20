The Ellison girls soccer team won't be playing on the final night of the regular season.
The Lady Eagles also won't be worrying if they did enough to reach the playoffs.
Crystal Rodriguez scored twice in a 4-0 win over Killeen on Tuesday, and the Lady Eagles got the help they needed from Belton to grab the final 12-6A playoff spot.
Ellison (7-7-2, 25 pts) entered its season finale Tuesday with a one-point lead over Waco in the district race. The Lady Eagles earned three points for Tuesday's win and finished the night with a playoff-clinching four-point lead when Waco (6-7-2) lost 9-0 in Belton.
Ellison has a bye Friday while Waco hosts Killeen in its finale Friday.
Rodriguez scored the only goal Ellison needed. Keegan Stewart and Daniela Perez provided a comfortable margin with additional scores before Rodriguez capped the scoring.
How close was the Ellison-Waco playoff battle? It may turn out to have hinged on the Lady Eagles' 5-4 shootout win against Waco in the teams' district opener Jan. 15.
NO. 16 SALADO GIRLS 4, BURNET 0: At Salado, Hannah Reavis scored twice and the 16th-ranked Lady Eagles won their regular-season finale.
Lydia Smith and Mackenzie Miller also scored for Salado (11-1 27-4A). Avery Wright and Lauren Wilson split time in goal for the shutout, aided by the strong defensive play of Grace Graham, Maria Pauer, Allison Carnahan, Sam Vargas, Presley Maddux and Aubrey Heffner.
The Lady Eagles are the No. 2 seed in 27-4A and open the playoffs late next week against an opponent to be determined.
SALADO BOYS 5, BURNET 3: At Salado, Nader Smien scored twice in the second half to help the Eagles pull away for a win in their regular-season finale.
Burnet scored the first goal midway through the opening half. Caleb Chambliss answered for Salado and the teams went into halftime tied at 1.
Alex Pierce and Juaquin Tobias also scored for Salado (12-12, 10-2 27-4A) in the Eagles' four-goal second half.
Salado travels to Midlothian Heritage for a playoff warmup match on Friday before opening the playoffs late next week.
SOFTBALL
BELTON 4, WACO MIDWAY 1: At Waco, leadoff hitter Avery Drake was 2 for 4 and scored twice as the Lady Tigers took the outright District 12-6A lead with the first half of league play complete.
Belton (8-0 12-6A) led the entire way after opening the game with two unearned runs.
Paige Nunes opened the fourth with a leadoff homer to make it 3-0. Drake singled and scored in the seventh to increase the lead to 4-0.
Madison Cotton took a shutout into the bottom of the seventh, but gave up three singles. The last, by Charlee Yourman with two out, plated Midway's lone run.
Jazmine Gendorf led off the second with a double for Midway (7-1 12-6A), but was stranded there as Cotton retired the next three batters.
Cotton struck out four and walked one.
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Waco 0
- Ellison 4, Killeen 1
- Shoemaker 2, Copperas Cove 2 (Shoemaker wins on penalties)
- Temple 2, Waco Midway 1
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 4, Lampasas 0
- Salado 5, Burnet 3
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 3, Waco Connally 1
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 9, Waco 0
- Ellison 4, Killeen 0
- Waco Midway 3, Temple 1
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 5, Waco Connally 0
District 27-4A
- No. 7 Liberty Hill 4, Lampasas 0
- No. 16 Salado 4, Burnet 0
BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Copperas Cove 2
- Ellison 6, Killeen 3
- Waco Midway 8, Harker Heights 0
District 25-3A
- Florence 10, Manor New Tech 0, 5 inn.
SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 4, Waco Midway 1
- Harker Heights 5, Shoemaker 1
- Waco 14, Killeen 4
- Temple 14, Copperas Cove 3
District 18-4A
- Lorena 12, Gatesville 2
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 9, Lampasas 1
District 25-3A
- Florence 16, Manor New Tech 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.