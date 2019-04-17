Maddison Parker slugged three of Belton's six homers and the 15th-ranked Lady Tigers clinched a share of the District 12-6A championship with a 26-2, four-inning rout at Waco.
Parker was 4 for 5 on the night and drove in seven runs.
Paige Nunes, Madison Sniggs and Isabelle Gutierrez also homered for Belton (26-6, 15-0 12-6A). Caleigh Robinson (3 for 3) doubled three times and drove in five runs.
Belton batted .667 in the game with 22 hits (12 for extra bases) in 33 at-bats.
Parker led off the second inning with a homer to center field to score the game's first run. Parker grounded to third for the first out in the third inning. But the next eight Belton batters reached safely and Parker highlighted the 13-run frame with another blast over the center field fence for a grand slam.
Nunes and Parker each hit two-runs shots in Belton's 12-run fourth, and Sniggs capped the scoring with a three-run blast.
Hanna Rumsey had two of Waco's four hits, including a solo homer in the bottom of the second. The Lady Lions fell to 4-11 in 12-6A.
The Lady Tigers host Waco Midway on Thursday. Belton is playing for the outright district championship while the Pantherettes can earn a share of the title with a win.
Sean French Memorial golf scramble set for April 27
The 15th annual Sean French Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, is set for April 27 at Hills of Cove Golf Course.
The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $60 per person and includes green fees, cart and a meal following the tournament. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the tournament begins at 8 with a shotgun start.
The Knights of Columbus have awarded more than 55 scholarships since this fundraiser was started.
Sign up at Hills of Cove, or contact the course at 254-547-2606.
SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 26, Waco 2, 4 innings
- Shoemaker 8, Copperas Cove 6
- Waco Midway 10, Temple 2
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 18, Waco Connally 0
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 16, Austin Eastside Memorial 0, 3 innings
- Salado 14, Burnet 0, 4 innings
District 25-3A
- Johnson City 5, Florence 3
BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 10, Temple 2
- Harker Heights 7, Ellison 6, 9 innings
- Killeen 2, Shoemaker 0
- Waco Midway 2, Waco 0
District 18-4A
- Waco Connally 6, Gatesville 4
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 5, Salado 2
District 25-3A
- Johnson City 12, Florence 2, 6 innings
