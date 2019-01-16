Miannah Little scored 25 points and the third-ranked Waco Connally Lady Cadets outlasted the Gatesville Hornets 44-43 in overtime on Tuesday in Waco.
Gatesville led 34-29 after three quarters.
Marlee Ward led Gatesville (13-11, 1-3 18-4A) with 14 points. She fouled out after scoring both of the Hornets' overtime points at the foul line.
Little was 10-of-12 at the foul line and made three 3-pointers for Connally (24-1, 3-1). The rest of the Lady Cadets went 7-for-17 at the stripe — the same as Gatesville.
The Lady Cadets' only loss this season was Jan. 8 at Robinson, 53-41. They travel to No. 18 Lorena on Friday for their first matchup with the district-leading Lady Leopards.
Gatesville hosts Robinson (3-1 18-4A) on Friday.
SALADO 56, TAYLOR 34: At Salado, Kaia Philen scored 17 points on 53 percent shooting and the Lady Eagles rolled to a District 27-4A against Taylor.
Lorena Perez and Amanda Cantu each added nine points for Salado, which evened its district record at 2-2.
Salado outrebounded Taylor 42-24, with Perez grabbing 12 boards to lead the way. Jasey Goings grabbed nine rebounds, and Katie Law had eight.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SALADO 48, TAYLOR 46: At Salado, Shane Roche scored 12 points, Zach Shaver scored 11 and the Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter for a victory.
Shaver scored six of his points in the final period after Salado trailed 36-32 after three quarters.
Peyton Miller and Jeremy Jarvis each had seven points for Salado, which evened its District 27-4A record at 1-1.
Taylor's Devin Garcia led all scorers with 19.
BOYS SOCCER
WACO 3, ELLISON 2: At Ellison, Ethan Buchanan added to his Ellison scoring record, but the Lions scored the last two goals to edge the Eagles on the opening night of District 12-6A play.
Buchanan, who became Ellison's all-time leading scorer Saturday, notched his 32nd career goal in the 13th minute, assisted by Josue Colon, to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Buchanan has 13 goals on the season.
Waco tied it at 1 on a penalty kick with 3:39 left in the opening half.
Maurice Williams put Ellison (3-3-1) back in front in the 49th minute, assisted by Buchanan, but Waco equalized again just 33 seconds later.
The Lions scored the go-ahead goal with 11:17 remaining.
HARKER HEIGHTS 1, TEMPLE 1 (Heights win on penalties): At Temple, keeper Carlos Ruiz stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout to help the Knights win their district opener.
Miguel Primero scored in regulation for the Knights, assisted by Andre Rich.
GIRLS SOCCER
BELTON 5, COPPERAS COVE 0: At Bulldawg Stadium, Izzy Rhoads, Rachel Ramm, Morgan Magana, Rachel Mahan and Taylor Gurnett all scored as the Lady Tigers won their 12-6A opener.
AREA BOYS BASKETBALL
District 18-4A
- Waco Connally 61, Gatesville 37
District 27-4A
- Burnet 50, Lampasas 37
- Salado 48, Taylor 46
AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 18-4A
- No. 3 Waco Connally 44, Gatesville 43, OT
District 27-4A
- Burnet 54, No. 19 Lampasas 50
- Salado 56, Taylor 24
SOCCER SCORES
Boys
- Salado 5, Waco Connally 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Copperas Cove 0
- Harker Heights 1, Temple 1 (Heights wins on penalties)
- Waco 3, Ellison 2
- Waco Midway 3, Killeen 1
Girls
- Gatesville 4, Lampasas 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 5, Copperas Cove 0
- Ellison 2, Waco 2 (Ellison wins 5-4 on penalties)
- Waco Midway 7, Killeen 0
