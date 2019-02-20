Salado’s Shane Roche scored 25 points, 17 in the first half, as the Eagles built a big halftime lead and held on for a 66-55 win over Wimberley in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday at Concordia University Texas in Austin.
Jeremy Jarvis (13), Eli Pittman (12) and Zack Shaver (11) also scored in double figures for Salado.
The Eagles led 37-21 at halftime.
Landon Kirchner led the Texans with 21 points.
Salado will face Navasota later this week in the area round. The Rattlers won their playoff opener 61-21 over Wharton on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
COPPERAS COVE 2, KILLEEN 0: At Bulldawg Stadium, Haven Stevenson and Adora Lumpkin scored for the Lady Dawgs, who trail fourth-place Ellison by five points in the 12-6A standings.
Cove is 4-6 in league play. Killeen fell to 1-9.
BOYS SOCCER
SALADO 5, BURNET 2: At Burnet, freshman Alex Pierce scored twice and the Eagles finished the first half of District 27-4A play in second place.
The Eagles led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Nader Smien and Pierce.
Pierce scored to open the Salado scoring in the second half. Fellow Eagles freshmen Cooper Chambliss and Toby Rios also scored.
Chambliss, Caleb Chambliss, Nicholas Lemus and Max Markham recorded assists.
Salado (5-1 27-4A) begins the second half of district play Friday at Academy.
COPPERAS COVE 3, KILLEEN 2: At Buckley Stadium, James Ross scored twice for the Bulldawgs (2-7-1 12-6A). Leonardo Deleon Ortiz also scored for Cove.
Killeen fell to 0-10.
BELTON 2, HARKER HEIGHTS 0: At Belton, Ivan Vargas and Cade Wenberg each scored and the district-leading Tigers snapped the Knights' nine-game unbeaten streak to start District 12-6A play.
Vargas scored 10 minutes in with a header off a Simon Howe corner kick.
Wenberg struck with 10 seconds left in the first half, assisted by Alexis Ibarra.
Belton (14-0-2, 8-0-2) remained three points in front of Waco Midway in the 12-6A standings.
The third-place Knights (5-1-4 12-6A) remained three points in front of idle Waco (5-3-1).
Heights hosts Killeen on Friday. Belton travels to Shoemaker.
Inclement weather leads to postponement of area games
Several area sporting events were postponed or canceled because of Tuesday’s inclement weather.
Lampasas’ softball game at Lorena was canceled. Gatesville’s home softball game against Burnet also was canceled.
Three 12-6A baseball games were postponed. Temple will host Belton tonight at 7. Harker Heights postponed its home and season opener against Shoemaker, but didn’t announce a makeup date.
Midway postponed its home baseball game against Killeen and will play the Roos tonight at 7 at Roo Field. Midway will get its home game back when the Roos visit on March 29.
Temple’s 12-6A softball game at Shoemaker was postponed and will be played at 6 tonight. Copperas Cove will host Killeen at 7. Ellison's game at Midway was postponed with no information on rescheduling.
Ellison’s girls soccer game at Waco Midway was also rescheduled for 7:30 tonight. Harker Heights' home girls match vs. Belton is set for 7:30 at Leo Buckley Stadium.
BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A bi-district
- Ellison 47, Longview 43
- No. 17 Shoemaker 67, Rockwall-Heath 49
Class 4A bi-district
- Salado 66, Wimberley 55
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 2, Harker Heights 0
- Copperas Cove 3, Killeen 2
- Temple 2, Shoemaker 2 (Temple wins 4-2 on penalties)
- Waco Midway 11, Ellison 2
District 17-4A
- Robinson 2, Gatesville 0
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 3, Lampasas 0
- Salado 5, Burnet 2
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton at Harker Heights, ppd.
- Copperas Cove 2, Killeen 0
- Ellison at Waco Midway, ppd.
- Temple 3, Shoemaker 0
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 8, Lampasas 0
- Salado 9, Burnet 1
BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton at Temple, ppd.
- Shoemaker at Harker Heights, ppd.
- Killeen at Waco Midway, ppd.
SOFTBALL
- Burnet at Gatesville, ccd.
- Lampasas at Lorena, ccd.
District 12-6A
- Belton at Harker Heights, ppd.
- Killeen at Copperas Cove, ppd
- Temple at Shoemaker, ppd.
- Ellison at Waco Midway, ppd.
