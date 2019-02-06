Sammy Brown led three Eagles in double figures with 17 points and Salado beat Burnet 68-61 on Tuesday in Salado.
With the win, the Eagles (6-2 27-4A) took over sole possession of second place and remained a game behind district leader Liberty Hill with a week left in the regular season.
Shane Roche and Zach Shaver each scored 13 points for Salado. Peyton Miller and Jeremy Jarvis added nine apiece.
Brown made three of Salado's five 3-pointers. The Eagles enjoyed a big edge at the foul line, where they went 17-of-27. Burnet (18-12, 4-4) was 7-of-10.
Burnet's Luke Kiser led all scorers with 28 points before fouling out.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BURNET 54, SALADO 40: Playoff-bound Salado honored three players on senior night, but couldn't come up with a victory in the season finale.
Salado's Corban Mescher, Lexi Lima and Nicole Pettrigew suited up for the final time at home, although it was not the Lady Eagles' customary venue. A water main break at the high school earlier in the day forced the school to move its basketball games to Salado Junior High.
Kaia Philen led Salado with 11 points. Lorena Perez led the Lady Eagles with seven rebounds.
Salado led by two at halftime.
Salado (4-6 27-4A) will face 28-4A champ Fredericksburg in the first round of the playoffs next week at a time and site to be determined later this week.
BOYS SOCCER
HARKER HEIGHTS 4, COPPERAS COVE 0: At Bulldawg Stadium, Andre Rich scored twice and the Knights converted three corner kicks into goals to remain unbeaten in 12-6A play.
Rich opened the scoring with a header off a perfectly placed corner kick by Jaime Vargas in front of the goal.
Ten minutes later, in the 36th minute, Rich scored on another header when Miguel Primero's corner bounced off the keeper's hands and right to Rich on the back side.
In the second half, Primero emerged out of a tight pack to direct another Vargas corner into the goal for a 3-0 lead. It was his fifth goal in four games.
Marlon Peters capped the scoring off a nifty feed from Gerardo Ramirez, who maneuvered away from a defender then sent a perfect cross to the back post that Peters easily banged in.
Heights improved to 4-0-3 (16 pts) in league play heading into Friday's bye.
SALADO 4, FLORENCE 1: At Salado, freshman Alex Pierce recorded a hat trick and the Eagles dominated after falling into an early hole.
Pierce scored unassisted in the first half and the score was 1-1 at halftime.
Pierce put the Eagles in front for good in the second half, knocking in a loose ball inside the box. Javier Chavez added a 25-yard strike, assisted by Caleb Chambliss, to make it 3-1.
The Eagles remain unbeaten in 27-4A play and next face Liberty Hill on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
KILLEEN 2, CHINA SPRING 1: At China Spring, Alaina Blazwich and Alyssa Cabading scored for the Lady Roos in a nondistrict game played during Killeen's bye from 12-6A play.
Sarai Mizzell and Alison Howe assisted on the goals. Crystal Lujano, Gina Bell and Abby Brown also contributed in the victory.
SALADO 10, FLORENCE 0: At Salado, Madison Spradlin had a hat trick as the Lady Eagles improved to 3-0 in 27-4A play.
Hannah Reavis scored twice, and Sam Vargas, Holly Wright, Anna Lesley, Mackenzie Miller and Aubrey Heffner also scored for the Lady Eagles.
Avery Wright and Lauren Wilson split time in goal for the shutout.
COPPERAS COVE 2, HARKER HEIGHTS 0: At Harker Heights, Haven Stevenson scored both goals and Kaijah Lamkin earned the clean sheet in goal for the Lady Dawgs.
Cove improved to 2-4 (6 points) in 12-6A play. Heights fell to 1-4-1 (4 points).
Stevenson scored in the 41st and 66th minutes. Adora Lumpkin and Megan Hunter assisted on the goals.
BELTON 4, ELLISON 0: At Belton, Rachel Ramm had a natural hat trick, scoring the Lady Tigers' first three goals as Belton remained perfect in 12-6A play.
Ramm scored the only goal of the opening half. Abby Cargile capped the scoring in the final minutes.
The Lady Tigers are 6-0 in district play, tied with Waco Midway for the 12-6A lead. The two teams meet on Feb. 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 52, Temple 50
- No. 16 Shoemaker 65, Harker Heights 51
- Waco 56, Killeen 54
- Waco Midway 60, Belton 35
District 18-4A
- China Spring 56, Waco La Vega 51
- Gatesville 56, Robinson 55
- Lorena 57, Waco Connally 55
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 66, Austin Eastside Memorial 52
- No. 23 Liberty Hill 67, Taylor 58
- Salado 68, Burnet 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 69, Temple 60
- Harker Heights 47, Shoemaker 21
- Killeen 51, Waco 46
- Waco Midway 44, Belton 42
District 18-4A
- China Spring 57, Waco La Vega 38
- No. 13 Lorena 38, Waco Connally 31
- No. 22 Robinson 51, Gatesville 34
District 27-4A
- Burnet 54, Salado 40
- Lampasas 73, Austin Eastside Memorial 5
- No. 20 Liberty Hill 71, Taylor 14
District 25-3A
- Blanco 66, Manor New Tech 8
- Jarrell 67, Johnson City 27
- No. 15 Lago Vista 49, Florence 23
BOYS SOCCER SCORES
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 4, Copperas Cove 0
- Waco 3, Temple 2
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 3, Lorena 0
District 27-4A
- Salado 4, Florence 1
GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
District 12-6A
- Belton 4, Ellison 0
- Copperas Cove 2, Harker Heights 0
- Killeen 2, China Spring 1
- Temple 6, Waco 0
- Waco Midway 5, Shoemaker 0
District 18-4A
- Lorena 3, Gatesville 1
District 27-4A
- Salado 10, Florence 0
