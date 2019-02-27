The Salado boys soccer team got goals from four different players and clinched a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory at Jarrell on Tuesday.
Nader Smien opened the scoring for Salado in the second half, putting in a cross from freshman Alex Pierce. Chris Ortiz, Pierce and Caleb Chambliss also scored for the Eagles, who swept the District 27-4A series against the Cougars.
Javier Chavez had two assists for Salado (7-1 27-4A).
Salado travels to Florence on Friday.
HARKER HEIGHTS 5, ELLISON 1: At Ellison, Miguel Primero scored his team-leading ninth and 10th goals of the season and the Knights moved within five points of clinching a playoff spot in the 12-6A standings.
Andre Rich, Jaime Vargas and Gerardo Ramirez also scored for Heights (7-1-4, 26 pts 12-6A).
Rich opened the scoring in the 10th minute when his through-ball attempt into the box was deflected right back to him. He then buried a laser just under the crossbar for his fourth goal of the season.
In the 16th minute, Ellison couldn't clear Thomas Walsh's throw-in right in front of the goal and Vargas was able to put it in the right corner to give Heights a 2-0 lead.
Primero made it 4-0 in the 51st minute by curling in a left-footed free kick just inside the far post.
Primero sent a one-hop blast past the keeper with 10 minutes remaining to cap the scoring.
The third-place Knights host fourth-place Waco (6-4-1, 20 pts) on Friday.
Heights has an 11-point lead on fifth-place teams Shoemaker and Temple. Those two teams have five games remaining.
GIRLS SOCCER
SALADO 5, JARRELL 0: At Jarrell, Hannah Reavis had a goal and two assists in the Lady Eagles victory.
Lauren Wilson and Avery Wright earned the shutout in goal. Wright also scored for Salado.
Aubrey Heffner had a goal and assist. Holly Wright and Mackenzie Miller were the other Lady Eagles scorers.
BASEBALL
COPPERAS COVE 17, WACO 0, 5 INN.: At Waco, Josh Ropple tossed a no-hitter and the Bulldawgs won their District 12-6A opener via the mercy rule and improved to 1-3-1 overall.
Cove heads to the Austin ISD Tournament beginning Thursday. The Bulldawgs will play two games at the Burger Center against Austin Bowie (9:30 a.m.) and Austin High (2:30 p.m.).
SOFTBALL
COPPERAS COVE 15, ELLISON 1: The Lady Dawgs pounded out 20 hits and pitcher Brooke Schmidt limited the Lady Eagles to a single run.
Cove improved to 2-1 in 12-6A and 8-6 overall.
The Lady Dawgs begin play in the Gatesville tournament Thursday with games against Bosqueville (10:15 a.m.) and Waco Reicher (2 p.m.)
BELTON 7, SHOEMAKER 0: At Belton, Taylor Tubbs and Madison Cotton combined for a three-hit shutout and the Lady Tigers won their third straight to start 12-6A play.
Paige Nunes doubled, tripled and drove in a run for Belton. Avery Drake had a double among her three hits, scored three runs and stole a pair of bases. Madison Sniggs also had three hits. Miranda Davila had two hits and scored twice.
Tubbs earned the win, allowing just two hits and striking out seven in five innings.
Madalyne Martinez had two of Shoemaker's hits. She also went the distance in the circle, striking out 10 in six innings. Four of the seven runs she allowed were unearned thanks to three Shoemaker errors.
The Lady Grey Wolves fell to 1-1 in 12-6A.
Belton boys golf team sets record at Shrimp Open tourney in Manor
Dallas Hankamer shot a 5-under 67 to lead the Belton No. 1 boys golf team to a tourney-record score of 283 and a 30-shot victory Tuesday in the third annual Shrimp Open at Manor’s Shadow Glen Golf Club.
Hankamer, a sophomore was the individual champion.
The Tigers dominated even with none of their four seniors playing. Junior Ruffin White carded a 3-under 69 for the Tigers and finished as the silver medalist. Juniors Trent Tepera and Peyton Woytek added a 73 and 74, respectively.
Two other Belton teams finished in the top four of the 18-team field.
Junior Cody Johnson carded a 72 to lead the way for the No. 2 team, and sophomore A.J. So added a 73.
BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A regional quarterfinal
- No. 8 Rockwall 58, No. 17 Shoemaker 57
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 6, Temple 0
- Harker Heights 5, Ellison 1
- Shoemaker 2, Killeen 0
- Waco 5, Copperas Cove 0
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 11, Waco Harmony 0
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 6, Florence 1
- Salado 4, Jarrell 1
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Temple 1
- Ellison 1, Harker Heights 0
- Waco 3, Copperas Cove 0
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 2, Waco Harmony 0
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 16, Florence 0
- Salado 5, Jarrell 1
SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 7, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 15, Ellison 1
- Waco Midway 23, Waco 4, 3 innings
BASEBALL
- Georgetown Gateway 3, Salado 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 11, Harker Heights 0, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 17, Waco 0, 5 innings
- Ellison 10, Shoemaker 4
- Temple 7, Killeen 4
