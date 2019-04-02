The leaderboard was all Belton red after the opening round of the District 12-6A boys golf tournament on Tuesday.
Tiger golfers claimed the top six spots and eight of the top nine at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Dallas Hankamer leads the pack by three shots after firing a 71 for the Belton No. 1 team.
Blake Payne and Hank Payne, of Belton’s No. 2 squad, were second and third, respectively, at 74 and 75.
The two Belton squads are tied for the team lead at 305.
Trent Tepera was fourth at 76. Nathaniel Woods was fifth at 77. Both play for the Tigers’ No. 1 squad.
Cody Johnson, competing as a medalist for the Tigers, also carded a 77.
Waco Midway’s two teams are in a tight battle for third place. The No. 1 team posted a 331 score, one shot ahead of the Panthers’ No. 2 unit.
Midway and Belton golfers accounted for all but three of the top 25 scores. Temple had two in the top 25. Waco had the other.
Temple (369) was fifth, and Ellison (401) sixth in the team standings.
Dylan Keyser led Ellison with a 92 and is tied for 27th place.
The final round begins this morning at 8 at Cottonwood.
The top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the Region II-6A Tournament.
SOFTBALL
ELLISON 9, HARKER HEIGHTS 8: At Ellison, Kyla Friendly drove in five runs and the Lady Eagles scored in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off win, their first after starting District 12-6A play with 11 straight losses.
The Lady Eagles never trailed and led 6-2 after a four-run second. They blew an 8-5 lead as the Lady Knights scored two in the fifth and tied it in the sixth.
KD Trimble led Ellison with three of the team's six hits.
Ja'lynn Swiney had three htis for Harker Heights, which fell to 5-7 in league play. Jenny Saylor drove in four runs for the Lady Knights.
SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Class 6A boys area
- McKinney 2, Belton 2 (McKinney wins 4-1 on penalties)
Class 4A Girls Area
- Salado 3, Taylor 0
SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 8, Temple 2
- Ellison 9, Harker Heights 8
- Shoemaker 24, Killeen 0
- Waco 15, Copperas Cove 13
District 18-4A
- Robinson 17, Gatesville 2
District 27-4A
- Salado 6, Lampasas 3
BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 10, Harker Heights 4
- Copperas Cove 8, Waco 1
- Ellison 14, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 4, Killeen 3, 10 innings
District 18-4A
- Robinson 11, Gatesville 0
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 13, Burnet 1
District 25-3A
- Jarrell 9, Florence 4
