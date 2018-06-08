Some area baseball players aren’t taking much of a break following graduation as nine local standouts are set to play in today’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star game at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Just a week after being eliminated from the Class 4A regional finals, Salado pitchers Jacob Wilk and Drew Dobbins will play for the Blue team along with Braden Terry, of Lampasas, Bo Buckley, of Killeen, and Matt Edgar, of Florence.
The Eagles ended their season 28-7-2 after going undefeated in District 19-4A played. While Killeen ended District 8-6A play with a 5-9 record, Buckley recorded 15 hits, seven RBIs and scored a dozen runs for the Kangaroos in his senior season.
Aaron Krueger, of Belton, and former Harker Heights teammates Tre Martin and Kaven Jones will play on the Red team with Cameron Johnson, of Copperas Cove.
The Tigers ended the season 4-16-3 overall before being eliminated by Flower Mound Marcus in the area round of playoffs.
Johnson helped lead Copperas Cove to the playoffs by striking out nine batters and only giving up one hit in the final six innings of play against Belton near the end of the district schedule.
Bulldawgs left-handed pitcher Jaylen Smith was initially selected to participate in the Victory Bowl for Copperas Cove on the Red team but was selected in the 29th round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday and could no longer participate.
“I really enjoy being connected to the Victory Bowl, and I was looking forward to playing,” Smith said. “I want to thank all the people who selected me, but the opportunity came, so I had to take it.”
The Blue team will be led by Robinson head coach Bryan Kent, Cameron Sellstrom, of Groesbeck, and Dean Fitzner, of Jarrell.
Copperas Cove head coach Dusty Brittain will lead the Red team along with Taylor Rowe, of Bremond, and Kyle Stone, of Mart.
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Red Murff Field in Belton. Parking is free, but game tickets are $5.
