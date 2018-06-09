BELTON — Kyndal Moyer was the tie breaker.
Playing in the final game before beginning her college career in Arkansas at Ouachita Baptist, the recent Lampasas graduate repeatedly delivered recording a pair of go-ahead runs as the Blue team won the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star softball game 7-4.
Serving as the contest’s first batter, Moyer connected on a leadoff single to start things, and moments later, she was responsible for the game’s opening run.
The Blue team increased its lead to 2-0 by the end of the first inning before posting its third unanswered run in the top of the third inning.
Then, the Red team rallied.
Former Copperas Cove standout Addison Cook hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning, putting the Red team on the scoreboard for
the first time. The shot propelled the Red team to a three-run outburst as it tied the score.
Thanks to Moyer, however, the deadlock would not last long.
In the sixth inning, Moyer got on base with another single and was sent across home plate one batter later, allowing the Blue team to reclaim the lead, and they would not relinquish it.
The Blue team scored three runs in the inning to go ahead 6-3, and although the Red team pulled within two at 6-4 in the seventh inning, it would not get any closer.
Representing the Lady Badgers for the final time, Moyer was 3 for 4 at the plate with a trio of singles and two runs scored.
She was not the only area player to post an impressive outing, though.
For the Red team, Cook was 2 for 2, hitting two singles to go with a run and a RBI, and Belton’s Bethany Edwards, who made defensive plays as both a catcher and third baseman, was 1 for 3 with a single.
VICTORY BOWL LOCAL LEADERS
BLUE TEAM
- Kyndal Moyer (Lampasas) 3-4, 2 runs
RED TEAM
- Bethany Edwards (Belton) 1-3, single
- Addison Cook (Copperas Cove) 2-2, RBI, run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.