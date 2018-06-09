Football fans can catch the 2018 Victory Bowl all-star game tonight at Waco ISD Stadium with 16 area athletes competing.
Each player was nominated to participate in the Fellowship of Christian Athlete Super Centex Victory Bowl by their coaches and selected by the bowl’s coaching staff.
Players from 100 high schools in every classification in the 12-county area represented by the Heart of Texas FCA were divided into two teams.
Team Red will include Belton’s Clayton Blank and Marshall Fish, Florence’s Justin Trussell, Salado’s Mac Miller and Hayden Haire, along with Shoemaker’s Joseph Lowe and Ozias Wright.
On the other side, Team Blue will have Copperas Cove’s Bryce Ranes, Ellison’s Zarek Roberts, Harker Heights’ Taunty Motu and Killeen High’s Vrashon Walker.
Belton’s Arturo Jaimes, Florence’s Charles Giddens, Gatesville’s Austin Lee and Lampasas’ Sean Williams and Brandon Pierino will also play for the Blue side.
Lampasas’ coach Troy Rogers is the only local area coach selected to help guide Team Blue, along with Waco’s Marty Herbst, Granger’s Walt Brock, Mildred’s Cody Fagan and Corsicana’s Steve Hoffman.
Gatesville’s Jett Truss was also selected to participate in the Victory Bowl, the first selected to two sports, but backed out with a shoulder injury.
“I didn’t realize I was the only one but that’s kind of cool to me,” Truss said of being selected for both football and golf.
He attributes the opportunity to play at a Class 4A school for allowing him to compete and excel in multiple sports.
“People notice my talent and the hard work I’ve put in throughout my life in golf and football,” Truss said. “It’s kind of rewarding, even though I won’t be able to play in the football game this year.
“It’s all come full circle, the hard work has paid off.”
The sidelines will also be lined with area cheerleaders selected to the Red and Blue squads to help give a Friday night lights atmosphere.
Carleigh Ross of Copperas Cove will cheer for the Red team while Morgann Schroeder of Lampasas and Haley Howton of Salado will cheer for the Blue team.
Parking costs $5 and admission is $10. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.
Salado grad Katie Robinson will play in the Victory Bowl volleyball game today at 12:30 p.m. at University High School in Waco.
Robinson was a member of the Lady Eagles varsity team since her freshman year in 2015 and was selected to compete for Team Blue.
She will participate with 23 other all-stars.
The Blue Team will be coached by Kelsi Reynolds of Robinson and Natalie Friessen of Waco Live Oak. The Red Team will be led by Rachel Melancon from Troy and Deanna Whaley of Wortham.
Admission is $5 and parking is free.
TODAY'S VICTORY BOWL GAMES
- VOLLEYBALL — 12:30 p.m. at Waco University High School (doors open at 11 a.m.). Tickets: $5. Parking: Free.
- FOOTBALL — 6:30 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium (gates open at 5 p.m.). Tickets: $10 adults, $5 students. Parking: $5.
LOCAL BOWL PARTICIPANTS
RED FOOTBALL
No. Player, School
47 Marshall Fish, Belton
1 Justin Trussell, Florence
16 Mac Miller, Salado
30 Hayden Haire, Salado
7 Joseph Lowe, Shoemaker
23 Ozias Wright, Shoemaker
BLUE FOOTBALL
1 Bryce Ranes, Copperas Cove
61 Zarek Roberts, Ellison
3 CJ Giddens, Florence
73 Austin Lee, Gatesville
58 Taunty Motu, Harker Heights
11 Sean WIlliams, Lampasas
7 Brandon Pierino, Lampasas
BLUE VOLLEYBALL
3 Katie Robinson, Salado
RED CHEERLEADING
Carleigh Ross, Copperas Cove
BLUE CHEERLEADING
Morgann Schroeder, Lampasas
Haley Howton, Salado
