WACO — Copperas Cove’s Aidan Chace took home the MVP award after leading the Red team to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of the Blue team Saturday in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star volleyball match Saturday at University High School.
The Red team got off to a slow start in the beginning of the first set allowing blue to get a 4-1 lead. However, the Red team brushed this off and ended the first set with a 25-19 victory.
The red team also led for most of the second set and finished with a 25-21 victory.
The third set was a little different. It looked as if the Blue team was going to take this set after scoring the first three points, but the Red team kept its composure and held to win the set and the match.
“We stayed calm and cool,” Chace said. “We didn’t want to let a hole get in our heads because that would just distract us and keep us out of focus.”
Chace finished with 15 kills, 12 digs, six blocks and 10 assists.
“It was such a memorable moment for me,” Chace said. “It’s my last high school game before I go play in college, and getting to do it with my head coach here was really great.”
Chace’s Copperas Cove teammate, Kamryn Ash, led the Red with 16 assists and added a kill. Ash thought Chace’s MVP nod was well deserved.
“I am really proud. She works hard and she deserves it. She is probably the hardest worker I’ve ever played with.”
Ash said she also enjoyed the charity work she did with the other athletes during the week. “We went to the Boys & Girls Club and we taught them all of our sports. It just meant a lot to help them.”
It was a memorable game for Red team head coach Cari Lowery, who got to coach her former Copperas Cove stars one more time.
“It’s bittersweet,” Lowery said. “I could coach those two for the rest of my life and I would be perfectly happy, but to get the opportunity to coach them one more time, I enjoyed every minute of it.”
Belton’s Kelsey Surovik contributed eight kills, two digs and two blocks in the Red team victory. Gatesville’s Maci Mathews had four kills and 11 digs for Red.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.