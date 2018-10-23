Volleyball teams from across the state concluded their district schedules Tuesday evening, leaving many to simply look forward to next year.
For the elite teams, however, the fun is just beginning.
Five area teams qualified for the upcoming playoffs, and while one is forced to wait and see how the regular-season finales conclude to determine its first-round fate, there will be no surprises for District 12-6A’s programs.
After spending most of the season ranked in the state polls, Copperas Cove embarks on its 13th consecutive run Tuesday, traveling to play Mesquite Horn at West. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Bulldawgs open the playoffs with a 39-3 record with two losses coming in five-set affairs against district champion Waco Midway. The Lady Jaguars (17-23) placed third in District 11-6A after winning three consecutive matches entering Tuesday.
Coming off a 30-win campaign, Ellison returns to the postseason for a third consecutive year under head coach Sarah Stolley, who is still searching for her first playoff victory. The Lady Eagles play Rockwall at Italy on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Yellowjackets lost to The Woodlands College Park in the bi-district round last season after reaching the regional quarterfinals in 2016.
Belton placed fourth in district, setting up a first-round encounter against district champion Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday at Italy.
The Lady Tigers are looking to improve on last season’s run, when Plano West eliminated them in the second round. The match is set to start at 7 p.m.
In Class 4A, Gatesville also has its playoff opponent secured.
The Hornets, who have not missed the postseason since 2002, will receive a stiff challenge in the bi-district round, traveling to Waco University on Tuesday for a match against No. 4 Midlothian Heritage. The start is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Lady Jaguars won nine consecutive matches going into Tuesday.
Salado was the lone area team waiting for clarification regarding its opening-round foe, but there is a possibility the Lady Eagles play No. 15 Wimberley.
Regardless of the opponent, Salado will play its bi-district match either Monday or Tuesday.
First-round winners advance to the area round with matches being played Nov. 1-3.
