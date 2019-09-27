Emily Holder had a stellar all-around game with 14 kills, four aces, 23 assists and 14 digs as the Belton volleyball team rebounded from Tuesday’s loss at Waco Midway that knocked it out of first place.
The Lady Tigers swept Shoemaker on Friday 25-22, 25-16, 28-26 at Shoemaker.
