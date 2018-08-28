The Lampasas volleyball team was swept at home by Lago Vista on Tuesday, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11.
Lady Badgers coach Denise Ponder said the scores showed improvement from last year’s matchup. Megan Bobo led Lampasas with two aces, Emma Cornish had three kills, Sena Kucukkarca recorded four assists, and Brooklynne Edgar set the pace with nine digs.
Lampasas takes the court Friday against Jarrell.
BELTON DEF. SHOEMAKER 25-18, 25-17, 25-19: At Shoemaker, the Lady Wolves were swept by Belton, snapping a five-game winning streak. Shoemaker (25-3, 1-1) hosts seventh-ranked Copperas Cove (26-1, 2-0) on Friday.
JARRELL DEF. SALADO 23-25, 25-11, 25-20, 20-25, 16-14: At Salado, the Lady Eagles (7-13) lost a five-set thriller and seek to get back in the win column Friday at Academy. The varsity game starts at 4:30 p.m.
GATESVILLE DEFEATS LEANDER GLENN 25-14, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15: At Gatesville, the Hornets beat Leander Glenn to improve to 14-11. They travel to Taylor on Sept. 4.
PFLUGERVILLE WEISS DEF. FLORENCE 25-19, 25-21, 25-10: At Florence, the Lady Buffaloes were swept at home and look to bounce back Friday when they play Marble Falls.
