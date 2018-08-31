Aidan Chace had 14 blocks, Janice Fa’aola added 11 and the seventh-ranked Copperas Cove volleyball team swept Shoemaker 25-10, 25-7, 25-11 on Friday at Shoemaker.
Kamryn Ash had three aces for the Lady Dawgs (27-1, 3-0 12-6A). Leah Powell led the team with 17 digs.
Cove travels to Waco on Tuesday.
Surovik, Madden lead Belton volleyball to sweep of Waco
Kelsey Surovik and Kamryn Madden each had 10 kills to lead the Belton volleyball team to a 25-8, 25-7, 25-11 sweep of Waco on Tuesday in Belton.
Emily Holder led the Lady Tigers (2-1 District 12-6A) with 29 assists and six aces. Madison Ward tallied 18 digs. Shelby Elliott recorded two blocks.
Waco fell to 0-3 in 12-6A.
Belton hosts Temple on Tuesday.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton def. Waco 25-8, 25-7, 25-11
- No. 7 Copperas Cove def. Shoemaker 25-10, 25-7, 25-11
- Ellison def. Killeen 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
- Waco Midway def. Temple 25-13, 25-18, 26-24
- BYE: Harker Heights
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Harker Heights at Ellison, 6:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Killeen, 6:30 p.m.
- No. 7 Copperas Cove at Waco, 6:30 p.m.
- Temple at Belton, 6:30 p.m.
- BYE: Waco Midway
