Waco, winless in 17 straight entering Friday night’s District 12-6A clash with Belton, took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter and held on for a 24-21 victory Friday night that likely dealt the Tigers’ teetering playoff hopes the decisive blow.
“It’s disappointing,” said Belton head coach Sam Skidmore, whose shorthanded team hasn’t been able to shake the injury bug all season and was again without several key contributors on both sides of the ball. “We just have to get back to work and try to finish this out right.”
The Lions (1-8, 1-6) certainly picked the right time to notch their first district victory since 2017, when they were a Class 5A program: their senior night and home finale.
“We’ve put in a lot of work and to leave our seniors winless, it couldn’t happen,” said Waco linebacker Tyron Minnitt Jr., who had a sack and forced and recovered a fumble. “We came out and fought and we came out on top. I’m happy for my seniors because they aren’t winless anymore.”
Jerome Ratliff caught Nate Reyna’s swing pass and dashed 36 yards for Waco’s go-ahead touchdown and 21-19 lead with 11:50 to go in the fourth. Sammy Bacerra added a 34-yard field goal to pad the advantage, 24-19.
Belton’s offense, which was limited to 132 total yards, had the ball with 1:37 remaining after Ratliff was intentionally tackled for a safety.
However, three straight incompletions by quarterback Wriley Madden left the Tigers (3-6, 3-4) facing fourth-and-10 from their 25, where Jamarcus Carprew sacked Madden to seal the victory. Three kneel downs later, the Lions, many of them back-flipping and others crying tears of joy, celebrated their first win since Aug. 31, 2018.
Belton will need to upset co-leader Waco Midway next week and hope that Shoemaker beats Harker Heights.
“I’ve been on them about exemplifying the five rules of Lion pride, and the last one is finish,” second-year Waco head coach Kwame Cavil said. “Tonight was a night we put it all together. Credit to these guys and the coaches. They have not lost focus and it finally paid off. Hard work pays off. We got the victory.”
Ratliff finished with five receptions for 135 yards and two TDs. Jayden Ridge led Waco with 163 yards on 22 carries.
Madden rushed for a 3-yard TD — set up by Coby Trovinger’s strip-sack and fumble recovery — that gave Belton a 19-14 lead early in the third, but finished 4-of-8 passing for 10 yards and lost two fumbles in just his second career start.
The Tigers led for most of the opening first half after benefitting from special teams contributions from a trio of Logans.
Logan Drake blocked Bacerra’s 30-yard field goal try and Jonah Jimenez snagged the ball out of the air and returned it 76 yards for a TD and Belton’s 7-0 lead after Logan Smith’s extra point at 6:18 of the first quarter.
The Lions tied it with Adrian Rodriguez’s 1-yard TD and the PAT with 2:39 left in the first.
Smith’s 28-yard field goal put Belton ahead 10-7 before Logan Turner recovered the ensuing kickoff at Waco’s 22-yard line after the Lions misplayed the midrange boot. The Lions held firm after the Tigers had it first-and-goal at the 5, and Smith’s 20-yard field goal made it 13-7.
Waco had its first lead about 3 minutes later when Devion Long connected with Ratliff for a 43-yard scoring strike that made it 14-13 3:32 before halftime.
12-6A FOOTBALL
x-Temple (6-1)
x-Waco Midway (6-1)
x-Shoemaker (5-2)
Harker Heights (4-3)
Belton (3-4)
Ellison (3-5)
Copperas Cove (2-5)
Killeen (2-5)
Waco (1-6)
Friday's scores
- Ellison 50, Killeen 18
- Shoemaker 34, Cove 28, OT
- Waco 24, Belton 21
- Waco Midway 52, Temple 28
- BYE: Harker Heights
