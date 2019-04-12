COPPERAS COVE — In a game dominated by pitching and defense, Waco Midway held on to beat Copperas Cove 2-1 on Friday to improve to 11-1 in District 12-6A with four nights remaining in the regular season.
Midway’s winning run came in the top of the sixth inning, when designated hitter Nolan Rodriguez scored on a single by second baseman Darren Rhodes. Rodriguez scored both runs for the Panthers.
Midway pitcher Will Rigney struck out five batters before being pulled in the second inning. Left-handed pitcher Jackson Berry took over and seamlessly, finished the game, holding the Bulldawgs to just one run on three hits.
Copperas Cove’s first hit of the game came in the sixth inning, when Travis Sanders hit a triple and later scored off a hit by Michael Goudeau.
Goudeau reached third when his RBI single was followed by a single by second baseman Colby Jost. However, the Panthers were able to get out of the inning by turning a double play started by Berry.
Cove fells to 7-5 in 12-6A, with its next game in Temple on Tuesday. Midway hosts Waco on Tuesday.
Midway remained a game behind first-place Belton in the win column.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 8, Shoemaker 1
- Ellison 9, Temple 1
- Waco 10, Killeen 6
- Waco Midway 2, Copperas Cove 1
