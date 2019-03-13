COPPERAS COVE — The Bulldawgs were out for redemption.
Copperas Cove lost by a single run, 4-3, to Hutto on Friday and had a sense of déjà vu in the bottom of the seventh inning against District 12-6A opponent Ellison on Tuesday night at home.
The Dawgs redeemed themselves and remained undefeated in district play with a 6-5 win over the Eagles as Jacob Wagner scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning.
“Our offseason is actually pretty difficult,” said Cove head coach Bob Macy. “That’s why I preached the weight room in the fall and the winter.
“They worked really hard for games like this right here. Most teams won’t work as hard or lift like us, they’ll get tired, but we won’t. We can play 10, 15, 16 innings.”
The Dawgs trailed 4-2 against the Eagles with two runners in scoring position and two out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Josh Ropple stepped up to the plate, but Ellison intentionally walked the Dawgs’ pitcher to load the bases.
Nick Izquierdo batted next and was hit by a pitch, bringing the Dawgs within a run of the Eagles.
An RBI single by Cam Petet tied the game 4-4 and the teams headed to extra innings.
After nine innings, the score remained 4-4.
In the top of the 10th, the Eagles reclaimed the lead, 5-4, with an RBI single by Alex Oquendo.
The Dawgs quickly went to work in the bottom of the inning, putting two two runners on base with nobody out and right fielder Rusty Cochran at the plate.
“This is what baseball is all about,” Macy reminded his players throughout those extra innings. “These are the types of games that bring teams together.”
Cochran took two balls, and then a wild pitch got past Eagles’ catcher Julian Vascot, allowing Wagner to come home and end the game.
The Dawgs trailed 2-1 after the first inning and remained behind until the seventh inning.
“We had some guys struggle tonight,” Macy said. “And we had guys in the bottom of the order come through for us.
“That’s what team sports and baseball is all about because you’re not always going to have a good night.”
Macy is in his first season as skipper of the Bulldawgs and is happy with the start his team has produced, but he knows that it’s just the beginning of the season.
“We’re not where we want to be,” Macy said. “It feels great to be 3-0 and winning tonight. That’s a huge win — both sides, whoever would have won it would have been a huge win for the team.”
Edward Eakin started on the mound for the Eagles and pitched 7 1/3 innings. He struck out four and allowed four hits and seven walks.
Ropple pitched six innings and recorded six strikeouts, allowing nine hits and three walks.
With Waco Midway falling 4-2 to Belton on Tuesday night, Copperas Cove (3-0 12-6A) moved into sole possession of second place in district and heads to Waco on Thursday to face the Panthers (2-1) at 7 p.m.
The Eagles (2-1) travel to Temple (3-1) Thursday night at 7 p.m.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 4, Waco Midway 2
- Copperas Cove 6, Ellison 5, 10 innings
- Harker Heights 8, Waco 5, 9 innings
- Temple 11, Shoemaker 0
