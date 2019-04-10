“We’re in charge of our destiny.”
That’s what Ellison head baseball coach Ty Oppermann reminded the Eagles as they faced off against Copperas Cove at home Tuesday night.
Edward Eakin took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with a three-hit shutout as the Eagles beat the Bulldawgs 2-0.
With the win, Ellison (8-3 12-6A) took over sole possession of third place, moving a game ahead of Cove (13-11, 7-4)
Eakin quickly went to work, retiring the Bulldawgs in order through four innings.
“I’ve been waiting to see that out of Edward all year,” Oppermann said of the senior pitcher whose complete game included 10 strikeouts. “That’s what I’m used
to seeing in years past and that’s what he’s been working on getting back up to and getting that rhythm.”
In the teams’ first district matchup in Copperas Cove last month, the Bulldawgs rallied for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
“I mentioned it yesterday and said we had a chance to put them away, and we didn’t get it done,” Opperman said. “I mentioned to them a little bit today that when we get the same opportunity we need to finish the game.
“The game is not over until the last out, but we grew up and learned from that game in Cove.”
The Eagles didn’t need too much reminding as that loss still stings in the back of the players’ minds.
“We just wanted to come in and win it,” Eakin said after Tuesday’s victory. “I just came out here and did the best I could for my team.
“I think this win is really going to help us out and keep us confident.”
Ellison catcher Julian Vascot got the momentum going for the Eagles with a lead-off double in the bottom of the first.
Vascot stole third and scored when Preston Mills knocked a sacrifice fly into right field.
The second run came off a balk by Cove starting pitcher Chris Lingo in the bottom of the fourth after Ellison shortstop Julien Jimenez stole his way to third base after a hit.
Eakin’s no-hit bid ended in the bottom of the fifth when Dawgs catcher Cam Petet tapped a base hit into right field.
“Yeah, it hurts a little bit,” Eakin admitted. “But it’s OK.”
Cove designated hitter Jacob Wagner came up to bat next and got a base hit into shallow left field.
A throwing error allowed Petet and Wagner to move into scoring position at third and second, respectively.
“We made mistakes tonight,” said Oppermann. “But it’s our philosophy to not let one mistake become two or three. Shake it off, go to the next play and find a way out of that situation, and they did a good job of that.
“They know they have options and the runner didn’t score.”
Lingo wasn’t bad himself, striking out eight and allowing just five hits and two walks, but Copperas Cove just couldn’t get on the board.
The Dawgs return home Friday to face Waco Midway. The Eagles play again at home on Friday as they shift their attention to fifth-place Temple.
“We’re not thinking about playoffs, we’re not even talking about it,” Oppermann said. “We’re taking it one game at a time.”
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Ellison 2, Copperas Cove 0
- Temple 12, Shoemaker 2, 5 innings
- Waco 3, Harker Heights 2, 9 innings
- Waco Midway 12, Belton 2, 6 innings
