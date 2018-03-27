An RBI single from Julien Jimenez led Ellison to a 2-1 walk-off victory over Copperas Cove on Monday night at Ellison.
Elias Rodriguez started the Ellison seventh inning with a bunt single. A sacrifice bunt from catcher Julian Vascot allowed Rodriguez to safely reach second as Jimenez came up for his final at-bat of the night.
The first pitch was a ball, but Jimenez connected on the next on, sending it deep into center field as Rodriguez slid safely into home.
The Eagles bench erupted with excitement as they ran to celebrate with Jimenez on the field.
“I have their backs and they know it,” Jimenez said of his game-winning hit. “I play for them and everyday I’m here putting in the work just for them and just to know I did this for my team.
“It feels great, but come tomorrow it’s another chapter. We got to get work done. We have to beat them again.”
With pending rain in the forecast for today, the Bulldawgs (15-3, 2-3 8-6A) took an early trip to Eagles Ballpark.
“Our kids are ready to play,” Eagles coach Ty Oppermann said of the game change. “They
have a veteran group, we have a veteran group so I don’t think that affected anything.
“Both pitchers were on today, so I think it was good.”
It was a pitchers’ battle between Copperas Cove’s Cameron Johnson and Ellison’s Edward Eakin as the it took four full innings for either team to score.
After pitching six complete innings, Johnson had 10 strikeouts. Eakin came into the matchup with a 0.53 ERA and recorded eight strikeouts in his outing.
“Every outing he’s had, he’s been exactly like that,” Oppermann said. “He’s calm. He makes adjustments. It’s exactly what I expected to see out of him.”
After striking out four batters in the first two innings, Eakin led off for Ellison (12-5, 3-2) in the bottom of the second with a double into right field.
A sacrifice from left fielder Carlos Felix to Cove shortstop Colby Jost advanced Eakin to third base but the Eagles left him stranded and the game remained scoreless.
Jimenez came up with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning when he chopped one into left field to bring home Brian Gardner and give Ellison a 1-0 lead.
The Bulldawgs tied it in the top of the seventh when Jaylen Smith hit a double into left field to bring in a run, but he was thrown out at third after trying to stretch the play, and Ellison avoided falling behind.
MONDAY'S 8-6A BASEBALL
- Ellison 2, Copperas Cove 1
- Harker Heights 13, Shoemaker 1, 5 inn.
- San Angelo Central 2, Belton 0
- Waco Midway 7, Killeen 0
