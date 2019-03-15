COPPERAS COVE — The Temple Wildcats had little to no success against Copperas Cove starting pitcher Chris Lingo. Turns out, all they had to do was wait until he exited the game.
Trailing 3-0, the Wildcats scored two runs in the fifth, went ahead following a four-run sixth inning and added a run in the seventh for a 7-4 comeback victory over the Bulldawgs in a District 12-6A baseball game Friday night.
The Wildcats (8-11-1, 4-2) forced the Bulldawgs (9-9-1, 3-2) to use three relief pitchers over the final two innings.
Temple tied the game at 3-all following a Cove throwing error that scored Cain Lopez from third base. Riley McNeill drew a bases-loaded walk to push Temple ahead and Adrian Carlos hit a single that scored pinch runner Brian Williams to make it 5-3. Corey Goynes drew another bases-loaded walk for the Wildcats to give them a three-run cushion.
Isaiah Fach drew a walk with one out in the top of the seventh and moved around to third base before Tyson Magana singled to right field to make it 7-3.
Copperas Cove made things interesting in its final trip to the plate. An error and consecutive walks loaded the bases for the Bulldawgs with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Josh Ropple flew out to right field, allowing Mike Goudeau to score from third and trim Temple’s lead to 7-4. Relief pitcher Aaron Wagaman struck out Cam Petet for the final out of the game, preserving the Wildcats’ rally.
Starter Brandon Goynes earned the win on the mound for Temple, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three. After allowing two runs in the first inning and another in the second, the right-hander held the Bulldawgs scoreless for the ensuing 4 1/3 innings before Wagaman came on in relief.
Corey Goynes hit a two-run double in the fifth inning that brought Temple within 3-2. He finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Goudeau and Colby Jost led the Bulldawgs with two hits apiece.
Lingo struck out 10 batters for Copperas Cove and allowed four hits in five innings.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Ellison 7, Harker Heights 4
- Killeen 9, Shoemaker 2
- Temple 7, Copperas Cove 4
- Waco Midway 5, Waco 1
AREA SCORES
- Caldwell 11, Lampasas 8
- Lampasas 12, Caldwell 3
