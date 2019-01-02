Copperas Cove began the game in rhythm offensively and never slowed down.
In their first District 12-6A game since losing to Harker Heights on Dec. 21, the Lady Bulldawgs scored the first eight points of the contest and cruised from there, earning a 73-32 victory at Shoemaker.
Copperas Cove opened a 14-4 lead to begin the contest before the Lady Grey Wolves recorded the first quarter’s final three points, but they would not get any closer.
The Lady Bulldawgs sandwiched an 18-2 run around Shoemaker’s first field goal of the game, which came with five minutes remaining in the second quarter, en route to building a commanding 40-16 advantage at halftime.
Junior forward Kaysha McCloud scored a game-high 15 points in the victory to go with four rebounds and three steals, while teammate Leah Powell contributed 14 points. Additionally, Madisen Honea, Madison Griffon and Jayda Carter each finished with eight points for Copperas Cove.
With the victory, the Lady Bulldawgs (20-6, 5-2) regained a share of the district lead, moving into a four-way tie with Belton, Waco Midway and the idle Lady Knights.
Emi’jah Spencer, who recorded all seven of her points at the free-throw line, led the Lady Grey Wolves offensively.
Now, Copperas Cove will look to produce another road win Friday, when it travels to play Temple, while Shoemaker (3-17, 0-7) aims to capture its first district victory at Harker Heights.
WEDNESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 35, Waco 26
- Copperas Cove 73, Shoemaker 32
- Killeen 55, Ellison 37
- Waco Midway 59, Temple 50
