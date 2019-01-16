COPPERAS COVE — It only took one outburst.
After going back and forth with Ellison throughout the first quarter, Copperas Cove held a slim two-point advantage following the period.
Then, the Lady Bulldawgs surged.
Copperas Cove dominated the second quarter offensively, limiting the Lady Eagles to just two field goals, and never eased up, winning 56-40 to remain tied for second place with Harker Heights in the District 12-6A standings.
The Lady Bulldawgs (23-7, 8-3) scored the first six points of the second quarter as part of a 10-2 run before responding to Ellison’s first field goal of the period with 10 unanswered points.
The Lady Eagles recorded the final five points of the half, but it was not enough to spark a comeback.
After falling behind 44-24, the closest Ellison got was within 13 points, 46-33, early in the fourth quarter.
Madison Griffon scored a game-high 17 points to go with six assists for Copperas Cove, while teammates Madisen Honea and Kaysha McCloud added 13 points apiece. McCloud also contributed nine rebounds and five steals in the win.
Chyra Thompson paced Ellison (9-15, 5-6) with 13 points and seven rebounds, as the Lady Eagles slid into a two-way tie with Killeen for sixth place in the district standings.
Copperas Cove returns to the court Friday, when it hosts Waco, while Ellison will look to rebound at home against Harker Heights.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 54, Shoemaker 27
- Copperas Cove 56, Ellison 40
- Harker Heights 59, Killeen 46
- Waco Midway 66, Waco 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.