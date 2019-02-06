COPPERAS COVE — Madison Griffon put a punctuation mark on her career at Copperas Cove.
In the final home game of her high-school career, the Lady Bulldawgs’ standout guard posted 27 points, four assists and three steals, leading Copperas Cove to a 69-60 victory against Temple on Tuesday.
Griffon was held to two points in the opening quarter but could not be contained for the duration of the game as she scored 10 points in the second quarter followed by 14-point second half.
The production, however, was not enough to keep the Lady Bulldawgs’ hopes of a District 12-6A championship alive.
Deposit the win, Waco Midway secured sole possession of the title with a 44-42 win at Belton, leaving Copperas Cove and Harker Heights tied for second place.
Copperas Cove took control of the game in the first quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points en route to a 16-6 advantage, and the Lady Bulldawgs led 20-11 following the first quarter.
In the ensuing period, Temple pulled within five points, 24-19, but Griffon helped inflate Copperas Cove’s cushion back to double digits, recording 10 of her 12 first-half points in the second quarter.
With Griffon leading the way, the Lady Bulldawgs captured a 31-19 lead, but the Tem-Cats trimmed the deficit to eight points, 36-28, by halftime.
Playing for pride, Temple (11-17, 6-10) closed the gap to six points, 42-36, but with Griffon guiding the offense, Copperas Cove (27-8, 12-4) blew the contest open with a 13-2 run, and the Tem-Cats never recovered.
Breyaunna Sigler scored a team-high 18 points to go with six rebounds in her final game with Temple, while teammates Wilashia Burleson and Taliyah Johnson finished with 11 and eight points, respectively.
Copperas Cove junior Kaysha McCloud complemented Griffon’s outing with a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Copperas Cove 69, Temple 60
- Harker Heights 47, Shoemaker 21
- Killeen 51, Waco 46
- Waco Midway 44, Belton 42
