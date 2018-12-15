WACO — Behind a 22-point performance by junior guard Madisen Honea, the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs were able to defeat Waco Midway 55-50 in district 12-6A action.
Midway (8-9, 3-1) started applying pressure after connecting on back-to-back shots, which resulted in a 9-0 run by the Pantherettes down the stretch.
Kaysha McCloud hit a pair of free throws with 20 seconds remaining to put an end to the run and secure the victory.
With the win, Cove (15-4, 4-1) leapfrogged Midway into second place behind idle district leader Belton.
Jayda Carter got a steal before being sent to the foul line for a set of free throws. Carter went one-for-one and get her first score of the game with 45 seconds left before halftime.
The second quarter was a defensive struggle for the first few minutes, but Honea hit a free throw to ignite the scoring.
A couple of possessions later Honea connected on her third 3-pointer of the game and the Lady Dawgs entered halftime with a 24-20 lead.
Coveonly trailed once in the first half, 2-0, and went on a 10-0 run in the first quarter.
Honea drained two 3-pointers, while Leah Powell and Madison Griffon contributed the other two buckets.
The Lady Dawgs drilled four 3-pointers in the third quarter and began to press for the first time in the game, which resulted in a 42-32 lead entering the final quarter.
After a bye Tuesday, Copperas Cove returns to action next Friday to host Harker Heights.
District 12-6A Girls
- Copperas Cove 55, Waco Midway 50
- Ellison 49, Shoemaker 33
- Harker Heights 63, Waco 48
- Temple 45, Killeen 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.