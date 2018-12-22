COPPERAS COVE — Something had to change.
After jumping out to a 15-7 advantage against Harker Heights and taking a 19-13 lead into the second quarter, Copperas Cove lost its rhythm on offense. Playing without leading scorer Quinton Ford, who is on a family vacation during the holiday break, the Bulldawgs missed all nine of their field-goal attempts and posted just one point in the period.
“That is unacceptable,” junior Isaiah Sobers said. “If we are going to come out of this district as the champion, scoring one point is unacceptable.
“At halftime, coach talked to us about finishing shots we have to make and not giving up offensive rebounds.”
The discussion paid immediate dividends.
Copperas Cove outscored the Knights 17-9 in the third quarter and never relinquished control, winning 49-45.
Following the victory, Bulldawgs head coach Travis Boyce Jr. admitted something had to change at halftime.
“I told the guys that we had to be patient on the offensive end,” he said. “I just needed to slow them down and slow their minds down a little bit.
“I wanted them to just enjoy the game, obviously, but also make sure that we started to execute when we need to.”
With Ford’s near 30-point average absent from the lineup, Sobers helped fill the void, posting a game-high 16 points, including six in the fourth quarter, when Harker Heights (9-10, 1-4) closed a seven-point gap to three in the final minutes. Harker Heights’ senior guard Jairus Cherry scored eight of his team-high 12 points to lead the charge, helping the Knights produce a 7-2 outburst to create a 46-44 game with 39.6 seconds remaining in regulation.
Just a fraction of a second later, however, Sobers was sent to the free-throw line, where he made both attempts, and Harker Heights could not erase the deficit, turning the ball over on their final possession.
Along with his offense, Sobers had four rebounds and two assists, while teammate Tyrese Taylor contributed 12 point and nine rebounds in the win.
Matthias Nero complemented Cherry’s effort by scoring eight points for the Knights, who lost their fourth consecutive district game.
Now, with the holiday break beginning, the Bulldawgs (11-7, 2-2) will not play another district game until Jan. 2 at No. 17 Shoemaker, but before then, they will compete at the three-day Buda Hays tournament, beginning Thursday.
For Sobers, the window away from district is an opportunity to improve intangibles.
“We need to work on doing the things that are expected,” he said, “like making layup, making free throws, locking up when we are supposed to and stuff like that.
“We just need to focus on our communication.”
COPPERAS COVE 49, HARKER HEIGHTS 45
Harker Heights (45)
Cherry 12, Nero 8, Smith 6, Chamberlain 5, Carter 4, Jolly Jr. 2, Flowers 2, Brown-Kaderka 2, Cooper Jr. 2, Conner 2.
Copperas Cove (49)
Sobers 16, Taylor 12, Toney 9, Gaillard 7, Hewing 3, Pierce 2.
Harker Heights 13 10 9 13—45
Copperas Cove 19 1 17 12—49
3-Point Goals—Copperas Cove 4 (Sobers 3, Toney), Harker Heights 2 (Nero, Chamberlain). Free Throws—Copperas Cove 11-23, Harker Heights 19-30. Fouled Out—Gaillard, Hewing. Total Fouls—Copperas Cove 21, Harker Heights 18. Technicals—Cherry.
Records—Copperas Cove 11-7, 2-2 12-6A; Harker Heights 9-10, 1-4.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
- Copperas Cove 49, Harker Heights 45
- Ellison 77, Belton 54
- Shoemaker 65, Waco Midway 49
- Temple 65, Waco 60
