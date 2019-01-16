COPPERAS COVE — Shamir Bogues poured in a game-high 27 points, and teammate Chandler Sutton added 15 points and 10 rebounds as Ellison used a 16-6 run bridging halftime to catapult toward a 65-52 victory against Copperas Cove.
Neither team could create any separation early as Bulldawgs junior Ahmad Pierce’s steal and fastbreak layup tied the score 22-22 halfway through the second quarter.
Then, the Eagles pulled away.
Ellison scored nine unanswered points to end the half before Copperas Cove guard Damon Hewing recorded a basket at the buzzer. Then, the Eagles put the game out of reach by beginning the third quarter with a 7-4 run punctuated by five consecutive points.
Hewing finished with a team-high 17 points in the loss, and Pierce added 10 points.
With the victory, Ellison (20-6, 7-2 District 12-6A) remains tied with Waco Midway for second place in the standings heading into Friday’s home game against Harker Heights. The Bulldawgs (17-11, 4-5) will attempt to rebound at Waco.
DISTRICT 12-6A SCORES
- Ellison 65, Copperas Cove 52
- Harker Heights 65, Killeen 63
- No. 18 Shoemaker 59, Belton 30
- Waco Midway 47, Waco 37
