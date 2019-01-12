Quinton Ford could not be stopped in the second half.
After posting just seven points in the first half of Copperas Cove’s road game at Killeen, the Bulldawgs’ senior recorded 17 of his game-high 24 points in the final two periods, guiding his team to a 60-49 victory Friday.
Ford made 6 of 9 field-goal attempts after halftime and totaled seven rebounds, while teammate Tyrese Taylor added 15 points and six rebounds.
Copperas Cove (17-10, 4-4 District 12-6A) led 42-39 to start the fourth quarter before the Kanagroos cut the deficit to a point, 42-41.
Then, Ford and Taylor combined for eight unanswered points, and Killeen (15-13, 3-5) could not recover as the Bulldawgs claimed sole possession of fourth place in the district standings.
Cortez Ivie scored a team-high 18 points in the loss, while teammate Jackson Taylor totaled seven points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Copperas Cove hosts No. 16 Ellison on Tuesday, while Killeen will look to rebound at Harker Heights.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS SCORES
- Belton 52, Harker Heights 45
- Copperas Cove 60, Killeen 49
- No. 16 Ellison 60, Waco Midway 59, OT
- No. 18 Shoemaker 53, Temple 31
