COPPERAS COVE — An opportunity slipped away.
Entering the fourth quarter, Copperas Cove had a chance to gain ground in the District 12-6A standings, trailing Waco Midway by just three points, 33-30.
The Bulldawgs, however, would not close the gap in the game or the playoff chase.
The Panthers scored six unanswered points to open the fourth quarter before closing with a 6-3 surge to secure a 47-39 victory and claim sole possession of second place in district.
With the defeat, Copperas Cove (17-13, 4-7) remains entrenched in a battle for the district’s fourth seed going into the final five games of the regular season.
The Bulldawgs opened hot behind seven first-quarter points from junior Isaiah Sobers and took a 12-8 lead into the second period, but Midway (20-9, 8-2) rebounded and held a 22-19 advantage at halftime.
The score remained close throughout the third quarter, but the Panthers broke free in the final period.
Copperas Cove senior Quinton Ford scored six of his game-high-tying 14 points in the fourth quarter, and teammate Tyrese Taylor added 13 points and six rebounds in the loss.
Godsgift Ezedinma scored 14 points to go with eight rebounds for the Panthers.
The Bulldawgs have a bye Friday before returning to the court Tuesday for a game at Harker Heights.
