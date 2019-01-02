It was a tale of two halves, and Class 6A No. 18 Shoemaker controlled them both.
After being involved in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair for two quarters, the Grey Wolves’ pace slowed drastically after halftime, but it did not matter as they delivered a 63-57 victory against visiting Copperas Cove on Wednesday.
The squads exchanged basket after basket early, combining for 76 first-half points, as Shoemaker created a 10-point lead, 43-33, through two quarters.
The gap widened to 14 points at 49-35 during the third period, but then, the Bulldawgs began to rally.
Led by seniors Quinton Ford and Tyrese Taylor, who scored all but three of Copperas Cove’s points in the third quarter, the Bulldawgs used an 18-5 outburst to pull within one point, 54-53, midway through the final period.
The Grey Wolves responded, though.
With guard Taveon Sevaaetasi recording 11 of his 15 points after halftime, including four with time dwindling in regulation,
Shoemaker did enough to avoid the Bulldawgs’ upset attempt.
Senior forward Romeo Postell complemented Sevaaetasi’s performance by scoring 14 points, while teammate J’Wan Roberts finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Additionally, Jalen Childs, who had four assists, three rebounds and three steals, and Mathew Pennington finished with nine points each.
The outings helped ruin a 28-point showing from Ford, who also had four rebounds and three steals. Taylor ended the game with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double for Copperas Cove.
With the win, Shoemaker (20-5, 5-1) remains tied with No. 16 Ellison in the district standings, while Copperas Cove (14-10, 2-3) falls into a three-way tie with Killeen and Waco for third place.
The Grey Wolves can take sole possession of the district lead Friday with a victory at Harker Heights as the Eagles sit idle, and the Bulldawgs will look to rebound from the loss at Temple.
WEDNESDAY'S 12-6A BASKETBALL
- Ellison 78, Killeen 49
- Shoemaker 62, Copperas Cove 57
- Waco 73, Belton 52
- Waco Midway 59, Temple 30
