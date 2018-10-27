COPPERAS COVE — Easton Simpson threw for 177 yards and four touchdowns, Shontez Simmons ran for 182 yards and two scores, and Copperas Cove cruised to a 50-6 victory against Harker Heights.
It did not take long for the Bulldawgs to get on the scoreboard, scoring twice despite possessing the ball for just 39 seconds.
Simmons ran for a 31-yard touchdown on Copperas Cove’s third play from scrimmage, and after Quinton Lewis intercepted La Princeton Dixon’s pass, the Bulldawgs needed just one snap to reach the end zone on a 13-yard pass from Simpson to Jahmeel Rice.
Harker Heights responded on Terrance Carter’s 8-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 15-6 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter after the extra point was missed.
The Knights did not get any closer, though.
The Bulldawgs recorded 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, including two more touchdown passes from Simpson, to take a commanding 36-6 lead into halftime.
The Knights finished the game with just 119 total yards and punted away nine of their 12 possessions.
Copperas Cove (5-3, 3-3 District 12-6A) will look to build on the victory Thursday, when the Bulldawgs travel to play Shoemaker, while Harker Heights (1-8, 1-6) has a bye.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A FOOTBALL
- Belton 86, Ellison 55
- Copperas Cove 50, Harker Heights 6
- Temple 52, Waco 0
- Waco Midway 56, Shoemaker 14
- BYE: Killeen
THURSDAY, NOV. 1
- Shoemaker (1-7, 1-5) at Copperas Cove (5-3, 3-3), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 2
- Killeen (4-4, 3-3) at Ellison (3-6, 3-4), 7:30 p.m.
- Waco (1-7, 0-6) at Belton (6-2, 5-1), 7:30 p.m.
- Waco Midway (6-1, 6-0) at Temple (8-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m.
- BYE: Harker Heights
