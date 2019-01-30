HARKER HEIGHTS — Madison Griffon scored all but three of her game-high tying 17 points after the third quarter, including a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds remaining in overtime, to guide Copperas Cove to a 58-53 victory against the District 12-6A-leading Harker Heights.
After allowing a 44-38 lead to evaporate in the fourth quarter, Lady Knights sophomore Sierra Brooks made a pair of free throws with 9.5 seconds left in regulation to give her team a 46-45 lead, but Griffon hit one of two free throws less than three seconds later to force overtime.
In the extra period, the Lady Bulldawgs scored the first eight points and Harker Heights could not recover despite pulling within three points, 57-53, late.
Along with her points, Griffon added nine assists, three steals and three rebounds, while teammate Leah Powell finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, matching the output of junior Kaysha McCloud for Copperas Cove (25-8, 10-4 District
12-6A).
Celise Bobbitt led Harker Heights (22-8, 11-4) with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
The Lady Bulldawgs jumped out to a 6-2 lead before increasing their advantage to 12-6 by the end of the first quarter.
Copperas Cove’s cushion inflated to 22-14 but Harker Heights guard Emri Lovell made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to trim the deficit to five points, 22-17, at halftime.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS
- Belton 55, Ellison 40
- Copperas Cove 58, Harker Heights 53, OT
- Temple 52, Waco 30
- Waco Midway 49, Shoemaker 32
