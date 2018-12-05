COPPERAS COVE — In a matter of minutes, Copperas Cove took complete control.
After both teams spent much of the contest involved in a slow-paced, foul-filled game, the Lady Bulldawgs found their rhythm late, catapulting them to a 64-46 victory against Killeen.
With 6 minutes, 1 second remaining in the fourth quarter, Copperas Cove held a three-point advantage, 41-38, but within 90 seconds, the lead grew to double digits at 48-38 as Lady Bulldawgs guard Madison Griffon connected on a runner, and it continued to swell from there.
The teams combined for 25 personal fouls and shot 46 free throws in the first half as Copperas Cove (12-4, 1-1 District 12-6A) constructed a 29-25 lead
Lady Bulldawgs junior Leah Powell posted an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win, while teammates Griffon and Madisen Honea added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Cierra Penn led Killeen (6-9, 0-2) with 16 points and five rebounds in the loss.
District 12-6A girls
- Belton 40, Harker Heights 33
- Copperas Cove 64, Killeen 46
- Temple 47, Shoemaker 36
- Waco Midway 46, Ellison 35
