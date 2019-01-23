COPPERAS COVE — Madison Griffon pulled off the improbable, but it was not enough.
After watching Waco Midway erase a 53-45 deficit in the fourth quarter, Copperas Cove found itself trailing 65-60 with 60 seconds remaining in regulation.
It proved to be just enough time as the Lady Bulldawgs senior guard hit a 3-pointer with time expiring to force overtime.
Then, Copperas Cove’s time ran out.
The Pantherettes completed their comeback with an 11-8 run through the extra period to win 76-73 and remain atop the District 12-6A standings.
The outcome ruined Griffon’s buzzer-beater and a 29-point, 13-rebound double-double from teammate Kaysha McCloud. Griffon finished with 13 points, four
rebounds and four assists, and Leah Powell had 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
Copperas Cove (24-8, 9-4) trailed 22-17 following the first quarter but controlled the next two quarters, outscoring Midway 34-24 to construct their double-digit cushion.
Jakoriah Long led the Pantherettes (20-11, 10-2) with 26 points, while teammate Shamaryah Duncan added 13 points. The pair combined for 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
The Lady Bulldawgs will have a week to recover from the loss with a bye scheduled Friday before returning to the court Tuesday, when they travel to Harker Heights.
REMAINING 12-6A SCHEDULES
- COPPERAS COVE (9-4): at Heights, vs. Shoemaker, vs. Temple
- HARKER HEIGHTS (10-3): at Midway, vs. Cove, at Shoemaker
- MIDWAY (10-2): vs. Heights, at Shoemaker, vs. Temple, at Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.