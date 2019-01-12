Kaysha McCloud scored when it mattered most.
After entering the fourth quarter with just two points on three field-goal attempts, Copperas Cove’s forward found herself at the free-throw line with time dwindling against Killeen.
And she delivered.
McCloud connected on four fourth-quarter free throws, including the game-tying shots in the final 75 seconds of the contest, and the Lady Bulldawgs escaped Killeen with a 45-42 victory.
Copperas Cove (22-7, 7-3 District 12-6A) began the final period with a 33-30 advantage, but trailed 41-40 with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining, when McCloud recorded the tying shot. Then, teammate Madison Griffon added a pair of free throws to crate a lead, and it held.
McCloud finished with six points and five rebounds, while Griffon added 11 points and teammate Madisen Honea finished with 10 points.
Mel Williams led the Lady Kangaroos (15-13, 5-5) in defeat with 13 points.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Copperas Cove 45, Killeen 42
- Harker Heights 38, Belton 31
- Temple 36, Shoemaker 28
- Waco Midway 45, Ellison 44
