WACO — Madison Griffon left it all on the court Tuesday night for the Lady Bulldawgs.
Copperas Cove came out fighting but it wasn’t enough to slow down Mesquite Horn as the Lady Dawgs were eliminated from the Class 6A playoffs with a 58-44 loss at McLennan Community College.
“It’s one of those days where the score had us on one side, but on the other side I still feel like we had a great season,” said Cove head coach Eldridge McAdams. “I hate to lose those senior girls, but at the same time they gave it everything.
“Tonight we just ran out of time.”
Once the Lady Jaguars (22-10) found a way to slow down Griffon, they found their groove and took off with a 44-31 lead to close out the third quarter.
Cove (27-9) started to rally as Jayda Carter dropped in a 3-pointer to pull the Lady Dawgs within nine in the middle of the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars answered with a shot from the left corner to regain their 12-point lead.
“I told them at halftime, we were 3-for-20 in the paint,” McAdams said. “We came out that third quarter and we just couldn’t hit anything.
“But they never quit and they kept getting after it.”
Griffon opened the game leading the Lady Dawgs as she posted 12 of Copperas Cove’s 18 first-half points.
The senior point guard capped off her final game with 20 points, four assists and six rebounds.
“All I ever know is to leave it out on the court,” Griffon said. “Just the thought of it possibly being my last game just drove me to go even harder and give my teammates everything I had.”
The Lady Jaguars, the District 11-6A co-champion, had trouble finding a way to slow down the senior Cove guard in the first eight minutes of the game as she battled one-on-one with Horn defenders.
“I just love playing in this atmosphere with the city behind you,” Griffon said with Copperas Cove students, faculty and staff in attendance for the game. “Everyone came out and really motivated us.
“I know we came up short, but we wouldn’t be here without our city and everybody behind us.”
Horn made adjustments and came back in the second quarter behind senior guard N’yah Boyd, who scored 10 points to rally the Lady Jags to a 28-18 lead at halftime.
Boyd ended the night with 19 points, and Jasmine Shaver added 12.
“I wouldn’t trade this team for any other team,” Griffon said. “This is the city I grew up in.
“To play for them and give them all I had, there’s nothing better than that and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
MESQUITE HORN 58, COPP. COVE 44
At McLennan CC, Waco
Mesquite Horn (58)
Dotsy 5, Bridges 6, Shavers 13, Boyd 19, Hatcher 2, Johnson 5, Reagans 8.
Copperas Cove (44)
Honea 3, Griffon 20, Powell 9, Carter 6, McCloud 4, Barker 2.
Mesquite Horn 10 18 14 16—58
Copperas Cove 13 5 11 15—44
3-Point Goals—Horn 4 (Boyd 2, Shavers, Johnson), Copperas Cove 5 (Griffon 2, Carter 2, Honea). Free throws—Horn 8-14, Copperas Cove 13-16. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Mesquite Horn 12, Copperas Cove 13. Technicals--None.
Records—Copperas Cove 27-9; Horn 22-10.
