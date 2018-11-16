LONGVIEW — Copperas Cove was immediately overwhelmed in its playoff opener.
Class 6A-No. 4 Longview needed less than three minutes to record its first touchdown, and that proved to be the Lobos longest drive of the first half as they scored 56 unanswered points en route to a 70-22 victory in the Division II bi-district contest.
After needing seven plays to reach the end zone on the game’s first drive, Longview (11-0) ran just 17 plays during the remainder of the half, crossing the goal line on all seven of its drives. Additionally, the Lobos returned a punt for a touchdown.
The Bulldawgs, who did not earn a first down until the final play of the first quarter, posted just 78 total yards before halftime and never crossed into Longview territory.
Copperas Cove (7-4) scored three times in the second half, but it was not enough.
Easton Simpson completed 11 of 24 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair to tight end Trevor Troy. Micah Cox led the Bulldawgs’ rushing attack with seven carries for 84 yards, and Jahmeel Rice caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Longview quarterback Haynes King completed 8 of 13 passes for 143 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Keilyn Williams carried the ball eight times for 138 yards and a touchdown while also catching eight passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.