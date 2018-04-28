HILLSBORO — During the first game of a three-game series, Copperas Cove came up short against seventh-ranked Duncanville 3-2.
The Lady Dawgs entered the series with a team goal to win the first round, but now they face an uphill battle going into game two.
“It’s up to our players to respond tomorrow,” said Cove head coach Bryan Waller. “If the girls can mentally overcome this and get their heads right to play tomorrow, then we can take game two.”
The game was a defensive struggle through five innings and remained tied 0-0 entering the top of the sixth inning.
Duncanville put together back-to-back singles in the top of the sixth and placed runners on first and second base. A two-run double scored the first runs of the game, giving Duncanville a 2-0 lead.
The Panthers tacked on one more run in the sixth, on an RBI single to left field.
The Lady Dawgs had multiple opportunities to score during the game, however they stranded six runners.
“We have to find some way to put the ball in play, but they have an amazing pitcher who is already committed to play college ball,” said Waller. “We have to string more runs together in game two.”
Copperas Cove responded well to the 3-0 deficit entering its last at-bat.
Kristin Wasiak hit a single, after flying out in her first three attempts.
“I told our girls, ‘let’s go and don’t let them get anything in the seventh inning,’ and we were able to do that,” Waller said.
Wasiak stole second while Addie Cook was at-bat. Cook hit a hard grounder toward third and was able to reach first safely on a bobbled ball.
Jayda Carter stepped up to the plate and hit her fourth single of the night to load the bases for the Lady Dawgs.
Alina Salazar reached on a fielder’s choice which scored Wasiak.
Duncanville tried to turn two on the play, but the throw to first was high and Cook was able to score, making it 3-2 Duncanville with two outs.
Duncanville got the final out of the game to secure the victory.
“We put pressure on them in the seventh, but we have to find a way to get that extra hit, plain and simple,” Waller explained.
Game two will begin at noon today in Hillsboro. Game three will follow, if needed.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A bi-district
- Belton 12, Irving Nimitz 1, 5 innings, Belton advances
- Duncanville 3, Copperas Cove 2, Duncanville leads series 1-0
Class 4A bi-district
- Gatesville 2, Fairfield 0, Gatesville wins series 2-0
